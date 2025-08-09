Saturday, August 9, 2025
HomeNews Reports‘Udaipur Files’ producer Amit Jani says he is receiving repeated threats to kill him...
CrimeEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘Udaipur Files’ producer Amit Jani says he is receiving repeated threats to kill him after the movie’s release

Jani stated that he has been getting repeated calls from an unknown number, with the caller threatening to kill him with a bomb or shoot him

ANI

A day after ‘Udaipur Files’ was released in theatres across India, producer Amit Jani claimed that he has been receiving “death threats” over the film.

In a X post on Saturday, Jani stated that he has been getting repeated calls from an unknown number, with the caller threatening to kill him with a bomb or shoot him. Jani added that the caller introduced himself as Tabrez, a resident of Bihar. In his post, Jani urged the authorities to register a case against Tabrez and arrest him.

Last month, the Central government granted ‘Y’-category armed security cover to the ‘Udaipur Files’ producer in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. It came days after the Supreme Court allowed the producer to approach the police and seek protection as he alleged a threat to his life. Y-category security includes a detail of 8 to 11 personnel, including commandos, to protect the individual around the clock.

The film was released across India on Friday, August 8, after the Delhi High Court on Thursday gave the go-ahead for its release.

It was initially slated for release on July 11, but faced many delays due to censorship and legal troubles. The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi High Court to address challenges against the government’s approval of the film’s release.

The movie is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, who was brutally killed in broad daylight in his shop in Udaipur, Rajasthan, by two men for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP member Nupur Sharma following her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed during a debate show on a private news channel.

According to police reports from 2022, the prime accused, Mohammad Riaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad, entered Lal’s shop pretending to get clothes stitched before attacking him with a knife and slitting his throat. They recorded the brutal murder and circulated the video on social media, claiming responsibility for the heinous act, which triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence.

The accused were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, besides provisions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Initially, the case was probed by the Rajasthan police, but later the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over it. The trial is pending before the special NIA court in Jaipur.

The film starring Vijay Raaz in the lead role is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and Jayant Sinha, and produced by Amit Jani.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘IAF hands were tied’ charge on Operation Sindoor falls apart: From destroyed terror camps to downed Pak jets, Air Chief shreds LoP’s...

Shriti Sagar -
Rahul Gandhi criticised the government’s handling of Operation Sindoor, accusing it of lacking political will and restricting the armed forces. IAF Chief Air Marshal AP Singh rejected the claims.
News Reports

UK court debunks fake news about involvement of ‘Hindutva’ in 2022 Leicester riots: Read how Islamists Mohammed Hijab and Majid Freeman peddled lies to...

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammed Hijab claimed to have based his theory of 'involvement of Hindutva' on a video clip of masked men chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' and marching past a Muslim neighbourhood. The court pointed out that the video was posted online, two days after his inciteful speech targeting the Hindu community.

Dalit youth killed by Muslim mob for opposing assault of brother by Muslim girlfriend’s family: Read details

From SIMI hotbed to Love Jihad hub: 283 cases rock Madhya Pradesh as Malwa-Nimar became ground zero of a chilling Islamist conspiracy

Operation Sindoor: 5 Pakistani fighter jets & an AWACS aircraft shot down by Indian Air Defence System, ‘a few F-16 jets’ and another AWACS...

West Bengal: How Mamata Banerjee-led TMC govt is harassing junior doctors, who protested against brutal RG Kar rape-murder case

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘IAF hands were tied’ charge on Operation Sindoor falls apart: From destroyed terror camps to downed Pak jets, Air Chief shreds LoP’s...

Shriti Sagar -

UK court debunks fake news about involvement of ‘Hindutva’ in 2022 Leicester riots: Read how Islamists Mohammed Hijab and Majid Freeman peddled lies to...

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: 7-month pregnant Hindu woman ends life over pressure to convert to Christianity and dowry harassment, husband’s religion was hidden during wedding

OpIndia Staff -

Dalit youth killed by Muslim mob for opposing assault of brother by Muslim girlfriend’s family: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

From SIMI hotbed to Love Jihad hub: 283 cases rock Madhya Pradesh as Malwa-Nimar became ground zero of a chilling Islamist conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -

Operation Sindoor: 5 Pakistani fighter jets & an AWACS aircraft shot down by Indian Air Defence System, ‘a few F-16 jets’ and another AWACS...

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Railways announces 20% rebate on confirmed return journey tickets for the upcoming festival season

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: How Mamata Banerjee-led TMC govt is harassing junior doctors, who protested against brutal RG Kar rape-murder case

OpIndia Staff -

BRS govt, which snooped on more than 600 people, destroyed hard disks after losing Telangana election, switched off CCTV: Here is what we know...

OpIndia Staff -

Israel’s security cabinet approves proposal to take control of Gaza City despite Hamas threat to execute the remaining hostages, gives Palestinians 7 October deadline...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com