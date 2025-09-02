Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Pakistan floods: Defence minister Khawaja Asif calls floodwaters a “blessing”, asks people to store them in tubs and containers

In a video clip amid the current monsoon deluge, Asif can be heard telling Dunya News: “People who are protesting against the flood-like situation should take the floodwaters home. They should store this water in tubs, in lakes, in containers. We should look at these waters in the form of a blessing and hence should store it.”

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (Image Source: Financial Times)

As Pakistan grapples with one of its worst flood disasters in recent memory, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has triggered a storm of criticism with a bizarre suggestion that citizens should treat floodwaters as a “blessing” and store them at home.

The remarks have resurfaced at a time when Punjab province is reeling under catastrophic rains. At least 33 people have died, 2,200 villages have been inundated, and more than 700,000 residents displaced. Thousands of livestock have also been moved to safer areas, but anger simmers among villagers in Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Kasur, who accuse the government of apathy.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) chief Irfan Ali Kathia admitted Punjab is facing one of its severest floods in history. Although water levels in the Sutlej River near Kasur have begun receding, officials fear fresh inflows could devastate downstream districts.

The national picture is even grimmer. Since late June, torrential rains and flash floods have killed more than 850 people and injured over 1,100, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). More than 9,000 houses have been damaged, over 2,000 completely destroyed, and tens of thousands forced into relief camps. Altogether, some 2.4 million people have been affected across Pakistan.

Yet, against this backdrop of misery, Asif’s so-called “bucket plan” has fueled widespread ridicule. With millions displaced and entire communities submerged, the suggestion to collect floodwater in tubs and buckets appeared grossly out of step with the magnitude of the crisis. Critics accused the government of trivialising the plight of citizens and failing to provide effective relief.

Meanwhile, authorities remain on high alert. Rising waters from the Chenab are expected to hit Multan soon, merging with inflows from the Ravi. The Panjnad River is forecast to peak around September 5, while the Sutlej continues to push dangerously high volumes toward Suleimanki and Head Islam barrages.

