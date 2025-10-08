A case of forced religious conversion has surfaced in Khatalbana village near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district. A pastor, identified as Baggu Singh, and his son have been accused of converting poor villagers to Christianity by promising miraculous cures for illness. Furthermore, he is also accused of making derogatory remarks against other religions. A case has been registered on the complaint of one Satnam Singh, whom Pastor Baggu Singh tried to convert. The FIR has been registered under relevant sections against Baggu Singh and others on 6th October. The main accused, Pastor Baggu Singh, is absconding, but his son has been arrested by the police.

Promised healing in exchange for conversion

In his complaint, Satnam Singh told police that he had been suffering from a long-term illness. Pastor Baggu Singh, who is a local, visited his home and allegedly told him that his ailments would be cured if he adopted Christianity. He then took Satnam to his house and gave him water to drink while reciting Christian prayers. He placed his hand on Satnam Singh’s head and declared, “Now you have become a Christian. Lord Jesus will cure your illness.” During the encounter, Baggu Singh allegedly made offensive remarks about Sikhism and its Gurus.

Threats from pastor and his son

When Satnam informed his son Sukhwinder Singh about the incident, the latter confronted Baggu Singh. In response, Baggu allegedly threatened them and claimed he had high-level connections. He claimed “no one could touch him.” His son, Amandeep, also reportedly issued threats over the phone. The complainant family submitted call recordings and videos to the police as evidence.

Church built inside home

Satnam further told police that Baggu Singh had constructed a church within his residence in Khatalbana, where he conducted daily prayers and conversion activities. The family of Baggu Singh has been accused of luring poor and labour-class villagers to convert to Christianity with false promises of divine healing.

Case registered, investigation underway

Hindumalkot police registered the fresh case on 6th October. The police have collected video and audio evidence from the complainant, and questioning of villagers has begun. According to the SHO, around 25 households in Khatalbana may have been converted by Baggu Singh. Amandeep Singh, his son, has been arrested, while the pastor remains on the run.

Protest erupts, demand for arrest within 48 hours

On 8th October, members of Team Azad Club led by coordinator Rinku Thakre held a protest outside Baggu Singh’s house. Later, the group staged a sit-in protest outside the Hindumalkot police station, accusing police of shielding the main accused. Thakre alleged that even when the complainant’s family was assaulted outside the police station, officers failed to intervene and arrested only the pastor’s son to “close the case superficially.” Protesters have warned that if the pastor is not arrested within 48 hours, they will launch a larger agitation.

Baggu Singh was booked for using derogatory language for Hindu deities

This is not the first time Baggu Singh has faced similar accusations. While the current case pertains to a Sikh family, previously, Baggu Singh and his accomplice were booked for passing derogatory comments against the Hindu religion and deities.

In February 2024, Baggu Singh and his accomplice Anil Kumar were booked by Sangaria police under Sections 505(2), 295A, 298, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Banshilal. According to the court documents of the case accessed by OpIndia, a gathering was held at Anil Kumar’s house in Bolanwali village. Some people had come to preach Christianity. The meeting was organised without any permission from the administration, and during the event, inflammatory remarks were allegedly made against the Hindu religion.

Source: Sangaria Court

Furthermore, indecent comments were made about Hindu deities, hurting religious sentiments. The accused were enticing people to convert their religion by offering them inducements. They reportedly told the villagers, “Each of you can adopt Christianity for one lakh rupees. There is nothing left in Hinduism; Christianity is the greatest religion in the world.”

In March 2024, Baggu Singh and Anil Kumar were granted bail by Sangaria Court. That case is still pending before the court.

Allegations of widespread conversions

Villagers claimed that the conversion network has been operating in the border area for years under the pretext of “miracle healing.” Several locals alleged that over 100 people may already have been converted, with many too afraid to come forward. Reports also suggest that women have been threatened when they opposed the activities.

Police tighten probe into conversion network

Sriganganagar Superintendent of Police Dr Amrit Duhan confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway to trace the pastor and uncover the larger network behind the alleged forced conversions. Police are verifying digital evidence and will produce the arrested accused before court.