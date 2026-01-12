Days after a massive fake degree scam was unearthed in Kerala, Australia has moved India into the “highest risk” category for student visa applications. India joins the list with Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. The new categorisation came into effect on 8th January 2026. Under the Simplified Student Visa Framework (SSVF), India and the other three South Asian nations have been shifted from Evidence Level 2 to Evidence Level 3.

This out-of-cycle re-rating came amidst what the Australian authorities call “emerging integrity risks”.

“This change will assist with the effective management of emerging integrity issues, while continuing to facilitate genuine students seeking a quality education in Australia. The Australian government wants all students to have a positive study experience during their stay in Australia and receive a high-quality education. It is important that Australia’s international education system and Student Visa Program has the right settings to provide international students with confidence they are investing in the best possible education,” the Australian administration said.

Following the re-rating, Indian nationals applying for Australian student visas will be subject to greater scrutiny. The Australian authorities may ask for more documents, seek English language evidence, and conduct rigorous background checks. In addition, bank statements would be verified manually. The relevant officials will have the authority to call institutions and referees.

Notably, India accounts for about 1,40,000 of the 6,50,000 student visas Australia issues annually.

Fake degree racket busted by Kerala Police

The Australian government’s decision came days after a fake university certificate racket was busted by Kerala Police in India. This racket was operated by a repeat offender named Dhaneesh, also known as Dany. He was previously jailed in a similar case in 2013. After completing his jail term, Dany rebuilt and expanded the fake degree scam. He established a clandestine printing operation in Tamil Nadu’s Pollachi town and hired skilled workers from Sivakasi who produced degree certificates bearing forged signatures, holograms and university seals.

These certificates, printed in Tamil Nadu, were routed via Bengaluru and even moved to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, and West Bengal, where agents distributed them to the beneficiary parties in exchange for money.

As the scam was uncovered, the authorities seized around 1 lakh fake degree certificates linked to 22 universities outside Kerala. In addition, the police also confiscated computers, printers and counterfeit seals used by the scamsters. Reports say that the printing centre in Sivakasi has led to a fraud certificate network worth about Rs 750 crores.



The police said that the scamsters made crores of rupees by selling the fake degree certificates for Rs 75,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh each.

Image via Mathrubhumi

The main accused, Dhaneesh, was investing the proceeds of crime in luxury properties in n Malappuram and Pune, five-star bars, as well as businesses in the Middle East.

Dhaneesh alias Dany was arrested by the police in Kerala’s Kozhikode, while allegedly fleeing the country along with his family. The Kerala Police has launched an investigation into whether any officials from the 22 universities provided the accused scamsters with certificate templates, etc. The authorities are also trying to trace individuals who may have secured jobs using the fake degree certificates sold to them by Dhaneesh’s syndicate.

Other than Dhaneesh, the Kerala Police have arrested three other accused scamsters, Jainulabdeen, Venkatesh, and Arvind Kumar from Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi. Later, Jahangir, who had supplied the papers for the certificate, and Paramashivam, who had made the hologram, were also arrested.

Political storm in Australia after fake degree racket busted in India

Following the exposure of a fake degree racket in India, a political storm erupted in Australia, with Senator Malcolm Roberts linking this racket to the Australian government’s systemic failures in preventing fake degree holders from entering the country and securing jobs. Taking to X on 6th January, Roberts shared a video of him raising the matter in the Australian parliament.

“Police in India have allegedly seized 100,000 forged certificates from 22 universities, with 1 million plus likely used for jobs abroad. I warned about this in August (and asked questions during October Estimates), 23,000 foreign students in Australia were found with ‘purchased’ degrees, many in aged care and early childhood,” Roberts wrote on X.

Police in India have allegedly seized 100,000 forged certificates from 22 universities, with 1 million plus likely used for jobs abroad.



I warned about this in August (and asked questions during October Estimates) — 23,000 foreign students in Australia were found with… pic.twitter.com/nJj6BHvGiV — Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺 (@MRobertsQLD) January 6, 2026

“I asked Minister Watt if he’d deport those who committed this fraud. All I got was waffling and gaslighting. The Albanese Government is refusing to act, even though these are clear visa breaches,” he added.