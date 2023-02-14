Tuesday, February 14, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Comedian' Kunal Kamra bats in support of Tanmay Bhatt after Kotak withdrew its ad...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra bats in support of Tanmay Bhatt after Kotak withdrew its ad campaign featuring him over his old child rape tweets

Self-described comedians and fact-checkers often lean on 'sarcasm' to defend their contentious stands. Kamra, too, who tweeted in support of Tanmay Bhat, infamous for his child rape jokes, later backpedalled claiming his tweet was meant as 'sarcasm'.

OpIndia Staff
kunal kamra
Tanmay bhat (left) and Kunal Kamra (right) Image Source: NDTV and Mint
13

Propagandist ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra has expressed his disappointment as he saw no comedian defending Tanmay Bhat who was removed from Kotak Mahindra Bank’s advertisement. On 14th February 2023, Kunal Kamra tweeted, “I can’t believe no comedians are siding with victim Tanmay Bhatt he has faced so many atrocities in life & still counting. Sad day for the comedy world over. Shame on the Indian comedy scene.”

After being called out for supporting a controversial ‘comedian’, Kunal Kamra went into damage control mode, stating that his tweet was meant as sarcasm.

Self-described comedians and fact-checkers often resort to such means where they lean on ‘sarcasm’ when caught on the wrong foot. Kamra, too, appeared to manage the backlash by claiming that his tweet lauding the controversial AIB ‘comedian’ known for his vulgar and derogatory jokes was sarcastic.

Kotak Group withdraws its ad campaign featuring Tanmay Bhat

On February 12, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s digital banking handle Kotak811 withdrew the campaign featuring controversial former AIB comedian Tanmay Bhat after it received a backlash on social media. In a tweet, Kotak811 said, “We at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign.” The ad campaign also featured comedian Samay Raina.

Kotak811 launched the campaign on January 30. Considering Tanmay’s controversial history, the netizens did not take the idea of taking him for the drive. Kotak811 and Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Chairman and Managing Director, Udit Kotak, were called out on social media for using him for the campaign. As a result, the Bank withdrew the ad campaign.

As none of the comedians was seen backing Tanmay Bhat, propagandist Kunal Kamra ranted on social media saying that Tanmay Bhat is a victim. In fact, Kunal Kamra himself is an accused in a case of contempt of the court. After the recent Gujarat assembly elections were declared in which BJP secured a landslide victory, he tweeted that he will be able to perform in certain cities of Gujarat only in his next life. Many Twitter users roasted him for this tweet.

Just like Kunal Kamra, Tanmay Bhat who was a founding member of the controversial comedian group All India Bakchod (AIB), has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons on several occasions. Tanmay Bhat has a history of making derogatory and problematic tweets. He not only insulted legendary singer Late Lata Mangeshkar at one point but also made casual jokes about child sexual exploitation.

His group AIB was infamous for making controversial jokes, and it was closed down after one of its members was accused of sexual harassment. Notably, the other members, including Bhat, were aware of the accusations before they were made public, but they decided not to act strictly upon them. The accusations were made public in the wake of the MeToo movement that swept the country in 2018.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Remembering Pulwama, when Indian opposition tried to give clean chit to Pakistan, blamed PM Modi, and created doubts about surgical strikes that followed

Gopal Tiwari -
As the nation remembers the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack, people should not forget that these leaders from the opposition parties accused Narendra Modi of this attack, questioned the role of the Indian army, and finally questioned the valor of the Indian Air Force after the Balakot air strike.
News Reports

Did you know: Every UK household with a TV is obligated to pay a ‘licensing fee’ to BBC

OpIndia Staff -
Every household with a TV playing live programmes is obligated to pay the 'fee' regardless of whether it avails BBC services or not.

The curious case of Baharul Islam – From lawyer to Congress MP, then judge and then Congress MP again

Why is Congress using Adani for ‘corruption charge’ against Modi, after massive failure of ‘Rafale scam’? Understanding how a Congressi mind works

How Bangladesh, with the active help of the Biden admin, is heading towards chaos with a greater risk of Islamist attacks against Hindus

Modi hatred, propaganda on Kashmir, and more: Read about US-based Islamist org seeking donations for hijabs for Muslim prisoners

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
619,067FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com