The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off at midnight on June 12th, and before a single trophy is lifted, 48 countries are engaged in combat that will never be properly captured on television. In the longest and largest World Cup in history, it is a battle against thin air and scorching heat, jet lag and physical clocks gone crazy, a football that plays somewhat differently depending on where the ball is kicked, and the unseen weight of overall tiredness. The teams of the major footballing powers are loaded with talent, yet geography may outweigh talent. Your football pundit may be just as important in this event as your striker.

Two kilometres aloft and breathing through a straw

In just a few hours, Mexico and South Africa will walk out of the tunnel at the Estadio Azteca at an altitude of almost 2,240 meters above sea level, which is higher than most players on the planet ever practice or play and three times higher than almost every major European league stadium. For visiting teams, Mexico City is more than just a venue; it’s a gradual, physiological battle.

The human body does not simply accept that the air at that altitude contains about 20% less oxygen with each breath than it does at sea level. The ability to maintain the short, powerful sprinting pace that characterises modern international football, the pressing, the recovery runs, and quick speeds, declines measurably; the heart rate spikes faster at the same running speed, and muscles burn out more quickly. Players at altitude experience ‘a faster onset of fatigue, higher heart rates at any given running intensity, and a reduced capacity to sustain the high intensity efforts that define modern international football,’ according to Sam Shepherd, head of sports science at Precision Fuel & Hydration, who spoke with the Associated Press this week. Playing here is like attempting to sprint while breathing through a small straw, to put it simply. In a nutshell, you can do it. However, you can’t do it for ninety minutes as you could at sea level.

It goes without saying that Mexico has been breathing this thin air for many centuries. Their players were raised here, their Liga MX clubs train here, and their bodies are physically built to maximise performance from each shortened breath. Mexico’s deepest World Cup runs have always occurred on home soil, as Mexican football commissioner Mikel Arriola pointed out this week. Both 1970 and 1986 yielded quarter-final berths, and both were played under similar circumstances. Many historians consider the 1970 tournament to be the best ever, but it also served as a warning to European teams. Czechoslovakia lost all three of its group-stage matches at altitude because their lungs didn’t seem to adjust to Mexico City’s thin air.

Although the science of altitude acclimatisation has advanced significantly since 1970, the basic strain it causes remains the same. If you arrive too early, your body will experience an acclimatisation crisis in the middle of the tournament, which is a period of time when you feel truly terrible, nauseous, and breathless. If you arrive too late, your body will still be in shock when you play. According to pre-tournament coverage by the Associated Press, sports scientists generally advise two opposing strategies. The ‘fly-in, fly-out‘ approach, which involves arriving less than 36 hours before kickoff, playing the game while the body has not yet started its energy depleting adaptation response, and then returning quickly, or a prolonged stay of at least two weeks prior to a high altitude match, which gives the body time to stimulate the natural production of extra red blood cells and begin truly adapting.

The fly-in strategy makes sense for a single game. It becomes alarmingly unsuitable for a month-long competition with possible rematches at altitude. Pachuca, a Mexican city situated even higher than the capital at about 2,500 meters, was chosen by South Africa as their tournament base camp. They arrived more than a week ago with the express purpose of inducing the red blood cell response prior to today’s opening match. It’s a risk, because more altitude puts additional strain on the body before a big game, but it’s also an indication of astute, progressive preparation from a country that most people still underestimate. Teams that come to Mexico City unprepared will not only lose a game, but their players’ physical health could be affected for weeks.

When heat piles on top of altitude

Teams competing in this tournament face a variety of environmental monsters, including altitude. The hardship just takes on a different form when you fly north into the United States. Houston had wet bulb globe temperature readings above 30°C on almost three-quarters of June and July days over the previous ten years, according to a Financial Times analysis quoted by research group rg.org. The parameter that truly predicts risk for those exercising outside is wet bulb globe temperature, which takes into consideration wind, humidity, and sun radiation in addition to air temperature. Readings above 28°C are deemed potentially hazardous.

According to a pre-tournament study by Climate Central, 14 of the 16 World Cup venues are experiencing notably higher temperatures in June and July than they did during the previous North American World Cup in 1970. This statistic quietly impacts the physical environment of the whole tournament.

During the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which took place in many of the same American locations, we witnessed firsthand what this type of heat causes to professional football players. Igor Tudor, the manager of Juventus, disclosed that during a single game in Miami, where temperatures reached 30°C and 70% humidity, ten of his players asked to be substituted. Enzo Fernández of Chelsea called the atmosphere quite risky and observed that the whole thing becomes very tedious. With specialised cooling vests, cooling palm equipment on the bench, and specific hydrating plans based on each player’s unique perspiration rate, the team that effectively manages its heat stress will be in a healthier state physically than a team that depends solely on skill in the final moments of tight games. According to reports, England has pre-acclimatised their team using heated training tents, a strategy taken from cycling and athletics that streamlines weeks of heat adaptation into regulated, guided training sessions.

The ball, the physics, and the unseen variable

The behaviour of the football itself varies depending on the location of this competition. Aerodynamics researchers John Goff, Takeshi Asai, and colleagues examined the Trionda, this year’s official match ball and the first four-panel ball in men’s World Cup football, at the University of Tsukuba in wind tunnel tests that were reported in The Conversation. Set piece (free kicks, corners, and penalties) professionals might gain insight from their insights, which show a ball with a more stable, predictable drag coefficient at the speeds typically associated with free kicks and corner kicks.

But that already fast-moving ball gets considerably faster at altitude, where thinner air further reduces aerodynamic drag. It crosses the penalty area faster than goalkeepers who are conditioned for sea level and bends in slightly different arcs. Adidas assessed the Trionda in seven host cities, including the altitude of Mexico City and the humidity of coastal America, demonstrating that these are quantifiable, practical variations rather than speculative worries. Today at the Azteca, the goalkeeper who hasn’t trained especially for high altitude conditions is effectively up against a little different projectile than the one they were practising against at home.

Why is fatigue the tournament’s dark horse?

The way these challenges pile on top of one another over the course of six weeks and 104 matches in three different countries that are thousands of kilometres apart may be the most overlooked difficulty of 2026. A team can play a match at sea level in Miami, one of the World Cup’s most hot and humid locations, or travel across four different time zones to Vancouver, Canada, adapting their sleeping habits and recovery processes to a body clock that feels, as one sports scientist famously put it, like ‘feeling stuck in yesterday,’ before facing a high altitude game in Guadalajara, which is located at 1,566 meters and will also require sufficient acclimatisation, according to the AP’s pre-tournament coverage.

In his analysis for Bloomberg, senior lecturer Donal Mullan of Queen’s University Belfast, who co-authored a 2025 study on the World Cup’s heat schedule, was straightforward, ‘That heat loop builds up over time, that fatigue.’ With every week that goes by, the accumulated physiological strain from heat, altitude, sleep disturbances, and constant travel builds up in a way that no single session of training or recovery period can completely erase.

The hidden edge

Smaller, better-organised countries may find success in this area. A national team with a well-rounded medical and performance team, integrated doctors, physiologists, nutritionists, and sleep specialists working as an integrated unit around an easily manageable squad, can handle these pressures far more accurately than a highly talented European squad arriving from various club environments with a disorganised preparation and six weeks of Champions League fatigue already in their legs. This theory is supported by history, teams with metabolic advantages, nations whose players grew up at an average elevation, whose preparation was tailored to the environment, or whose backroom staff members anticipated the specific demands of their bodies months in advance tend to dominate their groups and cause major upsets at every World Cup staged at scorching heat or thin air atmosphere.

What to watch for in the first week

Today’s first game provides you with the perfect evaluation environment. Pay particular attention to South Africa’s attacking tempo and sprint recovery during the second half. They will stay in condition until the middle of the second half, if their preparation at Pachuca had been sufficient. If not, you’ll watch a team that played superbly in the first half before clearly losing the ability to do so. On every long-range free kick at the Azteca, keep an eye out for Trionda’s flight. Any delivery that gets past a goalkeeper who underestimated the speed should be related as much to aerodynamics as to skill. Additionally, during the first week of the tournament, observe which teams from temperate zones show up in American towns appearing lethargic in the second half of their opening game. This is because they are the teams whose physio staff lost the first match before any official match went into play.

There will be more than simply 48 teams fighting on the field in the 2026 World Cup. There are 48 teams competing against the entire continent, and the backroom staff is working quietly and unglamorously to keep players healthy and productive in circumstances that no Champions League season has ever prepared them for. The best preparation will result in the best football, beginning today.