The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 13th June, carried out raids at multiple properties linked to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and former minister Madan Mitra as part of its ongoing investigation into the multi-crore municipal recruitment scam in West Bengal. The searches were conducted at seven locations associated with the veteran TMC leader after investigators found evidence suggesting that he played a role in facilitating illegal appointments in several municipalities in exchange for cash and gold.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at seven premises related to Madan Mitra, MLA TMC and Ex Minister in the Municipality Recruitment Scam. Investigation conducted so far has revealed that Mitra received bribe in the form of cash and gold through middlemen in… pic.twitter.com/BV3e9gxybX — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

According to the ED, the investigation has revealed that Mitra received bribes through middlemen for helping undeserving candidates secure jobs in municipal bodies, particularly in the Kamarhati Municipality. Investigators say that he facilitated nearly 125 such illegal appointments.

One of the locations searched was Mitra’s residence, Uday Villa, in Kamarhati. Reports said officials from the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate accompanied the ED team during the operation. Since the premises were reportedly locked, officials entered after breaking the lock and carried out an extensive search. The agency is currently examining documents, digital devices and other materials seized during the raids.

Investigators are also looking into allegations that the property itself may have been constructed on land belonging to a Central Government agency. Several confidential documents were reportedly recovered during the search, which are now being scrutinised as part of the broader investigation.

TMC MLA Sujit Bose arrested by ED earlier this year

The raid on Madan Mitra comes barely weeks after the ED arrested another senior TMC leader and former minister, Sujit Bose, in May 2026 in connection with the same recruitment scam.

🛑 #BreakingNews | Former Bengal minister Sujit Bose arrested by ED in connection to the municipal recruitment scam case pic.twitter.com/McfJD17kBB — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) May 11, 2026

According to the ED, Bose recommended around 150 candidates for jobs under the South Dum Dum Municipality and other civic bodies in exchange for monetary benefits. Investigators claimed they traced proceeds of crime in the form of flats and other assets received by Bose for facilitating municipal appointments.

The agency also claimed that large amounts of cash were deposited into bank accounts linked to him. His arrest followed several rounds of questioning and multiple summonses issued by the ED.

The former minister had earlier approached the Calcutta High Court seeking exemption from appearing before the agency during the Assembly election campaign. However, after the elections concluded, he appeared before investigators. His arrest eventually came after fresh questioning by the ED.

The agency had previously conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Bose, including his office and premises associated with his family. During one such operation in October 2025, officials reportedly recovered ₹45 lakh in cash along with several documents that investigators described as important evidence.

What is Municipal Recruitment Scam and how it came to light

Interestingly, the municipal recruitment scam was not initially discovered as a separate case. It emerged during investigations into the infamous West Bengal teacher recruitment scam.

The breakthrough came in 2023 when the ED raided the premises of TMC-linked promoter and businessman Ayan Sheel. At that time, the agency was probing money laundering linked to irregularities in school recruitments.

During searches at Ayan Sheel’s properties, investigators recovered a large number of documents, digital records and other materials. While examining the evidence, officials discovered indications that a similar cash-for-jobs racket was operating within municipalities across West Bengal.

The findings prompted the ED to expand its investigation. Subsequently, the Calcutta High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the municipal recruitment irregularities.

As both agencies dug deeper, the investigation began exposing what appeared to be a large-scale network of illegal appointments across several civic bodies in the state.

Thousands of jobs sold across municipalities

The scam revolves around appointments made between 2014 and 2018 in several municipalities across West Bengal.

According to investigators, jobs were sold in exchange for cash in a variety of positions, including labourers, sweepers, clerks, peons, ambulance attendants, drivers, ward masters, sanitary assistants, helpers, pump operators and medical staff.

The ED and CBI said that these appointments were often made without proper recruitment procedures. Candidates who paid money secured permanent municipal jobs while deserving applicants were bypassed.

Investigators claim that Ayan Sheel acted as a key middleman in the operation and used his influence across multiple municipalities to arrange appointments.

Crores of rupees and a massive money trail

As the investigation progressed, both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI began uncovering what they described as a massive cash-for-jobs network spread across multiple municipalities in West Bengal.

According to a preliminary report submitted by the ED before the Calcutta High Court in 2023, the estimated proceeds generated through the municipal recruitment scam could be around ₹200 crore.

The agency stated that this estimate was based on the statements made by prime accused Ayan Sheel during interrogation, as well as evidence recovered from documents, digital devices and records seized during searches conducted at his premises. Investigators believe the money was collected from candidates in exchange for securing municipal jobs through illegal channels.

According to the agency, a significant portion of the illegal appointments took place in municipalities located in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts. The ED informed the court that the estimated scam amount was derived after matching the statements of the accused with documentary and digital evidence collected during the investigation.

The ED recovered over ₹1.5 crore in cash during raids in Kolkata’s Taratala area. Additional searches in Lake Town reportedly led to the recovery of large quantities of cash, gold ornaments and luxury vehicles.

Investigators claimed that several private companies were used to convert recruitment scam proceeds into legitimate-looking funds.

According to ED officials, crores of rupees generated through illegal municipal recruitments were routed through multiple bank accounts and business entities. The agency believes that several influential individuals benefited from the money trail.

The agency suspects that the actual financial scale of the scam could be even larger as investigations into additional municipalities and beneficiaries are continuing. According to investigators, the recruitment racket operated for several years and involved a well-organised system of middlemen, municipal officials, politicians and private entities who facilitated appointments in exchange for money.

CBI identifies 1,814 illegal appointments

One of the most significant findings in the case came from the CBI‘s investigation.

According to sources, the CBI identified 1,814 illegal recruitments across 15 municipalities in West Bengal. Investigators found that many of these appointments were made through ABS Infozon Private Limited, a company owned by Ayan Sheel.

The agency examined recruitment records from 17 municipalities. Out of these, illegal appointments were detected in 15 civic bodies. Among the municipalities under scrutiny, South Dum Dum recorded the highest number of suspected illegal appointments, with 329 recruitments identified as irregular.

Large numbers of questionable appointments were also found in municipalities such as Kamarhati, Baranagar and Titagarh.

The CBI informed the special court in Kolkata about these findings and submitted detailed records regarding the appointments. The agency also uncovered at least 25 bank accounts used to move proceeds generated from the scam. Investigators found that large sums of money were frequently deposited and withdrawn within hours, raising suspicion about their use in laundering funds.

As part of the investigation, CBI officials reportedly conducted raids at 42 different locations and seized numerous documents related to the recruitment process.

Final chargesheet reveals key accused

The investigation reached a crucial stage when the CBI filed its final chargesheet before the Special CBI Court in Alipore in January this year.

One of the most important names included in the chargesheet is Jyotisman Chattopadhyay, a senior IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre.

According to the CBI, Chattopadhyay held a key position in the Directorate of Local Bodies under the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department between 2017 and 2019. He became Director of the department in September 2018.

The Directorate plays a crucial role in municipal recruitment, including allocation of appointments and approval of recruitment processes.

The CBI said that Chattopadhyay misused his official position and facilitated irregular appointments during his tenure. Several documents recovered from his residence reportedly formed the basis of the allegations against him.

The final chargesheet also names ABS Infozone Private Limited, which investigators believe was used by Ayan Sheel to facilitate illegal recruitments.

Earlier chargesheets had already named Ayan Sheel and former South Dum Dum Municipality chairman Panchugopal Ray as accused.

Investigators have described Ayan Sheel as one of the central figures in the scam, primarily connected to TMC. Following searches at his offices and residences in Kolkata and Chinsurah, the ED claimed to have identified assets worth nearly ₹100 crore linked to him, along with several incriminating documents.

With the filing of the final chargesheet and continuing action by the ED, the municipal recruitment scam has emerged as one of the biggest corruption investigations involving local civic bodies in West Bengal.

The recent raids on Madan Mitra and the arrest of Sujit Bose indicate that the probe is still expanding and connected to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC Government.