Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested by Mumbai Police in relation to shooting incident at Lokhandwala

Actor Kamaal R Khan (KRK) was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday morning in connection with a firing incident in the Andheri West area on last Sunday. Two bullets were fired inside a housing society in Lokhandwala Back Road on 18 January.

Oshiwara Police have stated that Khan will be produced before a local court today. KRK is reported to have fired those bullets.

As per reports, two residents of the Nalanda Society heard loud sounds and later found two shell casings on the second floor and fourth floor of the building. Impact marks were made on the walls and a wooden case. After a police complaint, FSL officials were summoned to examine the marks and casings. Police had spoken to all residents and examined CCTV footage from the building to find out the persons behind the shooting.

As per reports, Khan is being interrogated to ascertain motives behind the incident. He reportedly has stated to the police that he was ‘cleaning’ his gun when the firing happened, and the bullets travelled further than he intended them to.