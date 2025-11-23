Madhya Pradesh: Anas Khan blackmails Hindu girl with obscene videos, caught by Hindu organisations after he forcibly takes victim to a hotel

Anas Khan, a Muslim man from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, was caught by Hindu organisations from a private hotel where he was meeting with a Hindu girl. The Hindu activists forcibly took Anas Khan outside the hotel, blackened his face, and took him to the police station after physically assaulting him.

The girl accused Anas Khan of continuous blackmail, saying that he had some of her nude videos, through which he used to constantly extort money from her. Earlier, the accused had taken ₹ 10,000 from her through blackmail and demanded ₹30,000 more. Apart from financial extortion, he kept pressuring her to meet him multiple times.

Anas Khan had invited her to a private hotel to collect the blackmail money. He also coerced her into converting to Islam and force fed her beef biryani.

The moment Anas arrived at the hotel to meet the girl, activists from Bajrang Dal reached the spot, stopped him from fleeing, dragged him outside, and took him to the Civil Lines police station.

At the police station, the accused revealed shocking details during interrogation. His mobile phone contained numerous nude videos and photos of different girls, suggesting a broader criminal network. The police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS Act and are investigating the issue from all possible angles.

The victim shared that she had been visiting a Muslim female friend’s house when the friend secretly recorded a nude video of her while she was bathing. This video was then handed over to Anas Khan, who started blackmailing her and demanding money. The pressure included not only financial extortion but also physical coercion for sexual relations. Two Muslim girls have been taken into custody by the police for questioning in connection with the case.

This incident reflects a disturbing trend where vulnerable girls are exploited through private videos, blackmailed, and harassed. The active role of local Hindu groups in rescuing and exposing Anas Khan has also been highlighted. The police continue investigations to uncover whether this is part of a larger racket exploiting young women in the region.