Assam government on Tuesday conducted a mega eviction drive in Dhubri district to clear over 1,150 acres of government land encroached by Bengali Muslims. Displacing around 1400 families, the eviction drive took place in three places in the district, and it turned violent in the Chapar area. The evicted people attacked the demolition party and vandalized JCBs used for the demolition.

Now, a video has emerged showing that one of the locals had threatened to behead chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They also said that never faced problem during the Congress government, and evictions from encroached land started only during the BJP government.

In the video, several women can be seen angrily reacting to the eviction drive. During this, one woman says, ‘if Chief Minister was here today, we would have beheaded him’. Another woman said that such incidents never happened during the Congress government, and they are facing harassment under the BJP government.

Asam government is clearing over 3,500 bighas of government land from encroachment. Hundreds of JCB machines, bulldozers and other equipment have been deployed for the operation, supported massive security forces. While majority of people already left the place after getting notices, some refused to leave, and created violence during the drive.

The land is being cleared for a proposed thermal power plant. The ₹40,000 crore project will be executed by the Adani Group, and is a major initiative of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government to meet growing electricity demand of the state.