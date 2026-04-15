The Central government is set to table the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in a Special Session of Parliament scheduled for 16th and 17th April, to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850. While the move would mark roughly a 56% increase in the Lok Sabha seats, several opposition parties and ‘activists’ have begun protesting against the proposed amendment.

What is delimitation and what the Modi government’s Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposes?

Delimitation is a constitutional process of redrawing electoral boundaries and reallocating seats in the Lok Sabha. This process is conducted to ensure roughly equal population per constituency. Under this process, seats for each state are allocated based on its population share, and boundaries within states are adjusted accordingly.

To carry out the process, the government will set up a Delimitation Commission through a notification. This Commission will be led by a current or former Supreme Court judge, and will include the Chief Election Commissioner (or a nominated Election Commissioner) and the State Election Commissioner as members. Each State will also have ten associate members, five MPs and five MLAs, but they will not have voting rights.

The Commission will use the latest Census data to decide the number of Lok Sabha seats for each State and Union Territory, the strength of State Assemblies, and the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It will also redraw constituency boundaries, keeping them compact and considering administrative limits, connectivity, and public convenience.

At present, Lok Sabha seat allocation is still based on the 1971 Census, while constituency boundaries rely on the 2001 Census.

The 2001 census was used to redraw several electoral boundaries in the last delimitation. However, since the delimitation in 1972, the number of seats in state assemblies, the number of members in the Lok Sabha, and the number of seats assigned to each state have not changed. The number of Lok Sabha seats was set at 543 based on the 1971 census, suggesting that each MP represented about a million Indians.

Even after the 2001 adjustments to constituency boundaries and SC/ST reservations, the 543 Lok Sabha seats and 250 Rajya Sabha seats continue to be based on the 1971 census. 129 out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats are now held by southern states, with Telangana having 17 seats, Andhra Pradesh 25 seats, Kerala 20 seats, Karnataka 28 seats, and Tamil Nadu 39 seats. These roughly account for 24% of representation in the Lok Sabha.

While there have been delimitation exercises in 1952, 1963, 1973, and 2002, the total number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to each state has been frozen since the 1970s through the 42nd Amendment in 1976, which was extended by the 84th Amendment in 2001. This freeze is now set to be discontinued.

What are the provisions in the Bill to ‘unfreeze’ the seat allocations?

The bill proposed for introduction in the special Parliament session carries four main provisions. These include the expansion of Lok Sabha, lifting the constitutional restriction on readjusting state-wise seat allocation, which was previously tied to the 1971 Census. In addition, it provides for setting up a Delimitation Commission to reallocate seats between states proportionally to population and redraw constituency boundaries. This will also apply to state assemblies. Moreover, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes fast-tracking the 33% women’s reservation to ensure that it can be implemented from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections onward, without having to wait for the post-2026 Census cycle.

A major part of the amendment is the change to Article 82. Currently, delimitation is tied to the first Census conducted after 2026. The new proposal removes this condition, allowing delimitation to take place even before the 2026-27 Census.

The rationale behind the introduction of the bill is to fix longstanding population-based imbalances, expand electoral representation, and deliver women’s reservation sooner.

Even as the Central government has assured that no state, particularly, southern states, will lose even a single seat in absolute terms and that any increase will be allocated on a pro-rata basis, several anti-BJP parties and political ‘activists’ have started outrage.

Stop spreading FAKE propaganda against #Delimitation



PM @narendramodi ji has said it in Parliament & HM @AmitShah ji said in Coimbatore recently that NOT a single seat of South Indian states will be reduced#FairDelimitationForTN pic.twitter.com/vV11wZXBn6 — PallaviCT (@pallavict) March 1, 2025

Is South India being punished for implementing population control measures? Opposition accuses Centre of creating deliberate political imbalance

Several political parties, especially from South India, have come out in strong opposition to the proposed delimitation rules. They argue that if the delimitation exercise is conducted based on population alone, southern states will lose out on a significant number of seats compared to northern states, wherein population growth has consistently been higher than in southern states. They contend that southern states should not be punished for having implemented population control policies more successfully than northern states.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo, M K Stalin, has opened a front against the proposed delimitation. Stalin threatened of a massive agitation that would “bring the State to a standstill” if the delimitation proposal handed more power to northern states than southern.

#Delimitation: The sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us.



In consultation with our DMK MPs, we are reaching out to Members of Parliament across states and devising a coordinated strategy to counter this grave danger.



This is not about parties or individuals.… pic.twitter.com/RnFvHKNfYC — M.K.Stalin – தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 15, 2026

“I am not only the Chief Minister but also the leader of the DMK, a massive political movement. You will see a Tamil Nadu you have not seen before. India will once again see the DMK of the 1950s and 1960s… Every family will take to the streets. I say it in the name of Ambedkar: if Tamil Nadu is affected, we will draw India’s attention. Prime Minister [Narendra Modi], this is the final warning from Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu will fight. Tamil Nadu will win,” Stalin said.

It is essential to note that the DMK has a knack for opposing almost all of the Centre’s key policies and invoking Tamil regional and linguistic pride. This pattern was seen in the Tamil Nadu government’s opposition to the New Education Policy 2020 and the three-language framework, alleging that the Centre was “imposing Hindi”.

Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Congress-ruled Telangana, also rose in opposition to the Centre’s delimitation proposal, and urged CM Stalin to lead a united front of southern states. On 14th April, Reddy wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi registering his opposition to the delimitation proposal.

Dear Shri @narendramodi Ji



I am writing this open letter to you in response to the latest proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850.#LokSabhaDelimitation pic.twitter.com/4M566g78kU — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) April 14, 2026

Similarly, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioned the timing of the delimitation proposal and accused the centre of attempting to undermine the importance of southern states where the BJP has had limited electoral success.

“States that will benefit from the increase in Lok Sabha constituencies are the northern Indian states. States like Karnataka, which have prioritized and achieved population control, will face injustice because of this. Our demand is that the voice of the southern states in Parliament should not weaken due to delimitation,” he posted on X.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh has alleged that the Modi government is expanding the size of the Lok Sabha to 815 by lifting the 1971 census freeze, without providing any safeguards.

“But, contrary to the assurance of the PM and ministers, there is nothing in this bill to ensure that the present proportion of seats for each state would be maintained. It lifts the existing freeze (based on the 1971 census, extended to post 2026) completely without any safeguard the government was promising. Worse, the decision about which Census would be the basis for reallocation is taken away from the constitution and placed in the domain of law (ie, simple parliamentary majority),” the Congress leader wrote in a Facebook post.

“Actual reallocation and determination of boundaries would be done by the Delimitation Commission, on which the constitution is silent. And this cannot be challenged in a court of law,” Singh added.

It is interesting that the same Congress party that advocates “Jitni aabaadi utna haq” to extend caste-based benefits, including reservations, has been the most vehement opposer to the delimitation proposal, crying over population imbalance.

In addition to the fear-mongering about a supposed reduction in the political power and influence of southern states due to a feared curtailment in the number of seats in the South in absolute terms, the opposition and its ideological propaganda allies are also accusing the BJP-led Central government of gerrymandering.

Protestor-for-hire, Yogendra Yadav, who has been involved in pushing false EVM hacking, VVPAT tampering narratives, indulging in fear mongering about SIR exercise, has come up with a ‘calculation’ indicating a political pattern of losers and gainers maps in the proposed expanded Lok Sabha, “almost perfectly on areas of BJP’s weakness and strength.”

Yadav described the proposal as “worse than feared” and claimed that it completely lifts the 1971 freeze without offering explicit safeguards to maintain current state proportions, opening doors for full reallocation and gerrymandering. He shared projections showing Tamil Nadu losing 11 seats while Uttar Pradesh gaining 13 seats

Sharing a ‘gainers and losers’ table, Yadav wrote on X, “Here is my revised calculation of how the delimitation proposed in the bills today would affect the share of states in the Lok Sabha. The political pattern of losers and gainers maps almost perfectly on areas of BJP’s weakness and strength. Assumptions: Total seats: 850 (of which 35 for UTs). Rest allocated as per population share in Census 2011. The column on Gains/Losses is critical as every state would get more seats in 850 seat house. Here gains and losses are compared to seats every state would have had if their present share was respected: e.g. Kerala would get 23 seats (additional 3) but should have got 31 if its present share was maintained. Hence it’s a loss of 8 seats. UP should have had 125 but would have 138, gain of 13.”

Here is my revised calculation of how the delimitation proposed in the bills today would affect the share of states in the Lok Sabha. The political pattern of losers and gainers maps almost perfectly on areas of BJP’s weakness and strength.

Assumptions: Total seats: 850 (of… https://t.co/iZyzXqzQ0r pic.twitter.com/QmR1Fm3JFU — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) April 14, 2026

However, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai has refuted the claims made by Stalin. He said that if population alone were the criterion, Tamil Nadu’s seats would have slumped from 39 to 31; however, in reality, the number is expected to increase to 59 post-delimitation process.

“If it were done strictly on population, Tamil Nadu’s seats would have come down from 39 to 31. The Prime Minister is ensuring that the southern States are not affected. Only if the strength is increased can a 33 per cent reservation for women be implemented. The total number is likely to be expanded. The number of MPs from Tamil Nadu may go up from 39 to 59,” Annamalai said.

While the opposition parties and the extended anti-BJP ecosystem is framing the delimitation proposal as an ‘assault on federalism’, a ‘demographic punishment’, a power grab, gerrymandering and whatnot, the reality is different.

Reality: Frozen allocation vs perpetual entitlement

The Indian Constitution demands population-based seats. The 1971 freeze was a temporary measure to ensure population control measures were implemented without the fear of states losing political representation. This freeze, however, cannot become a perpetual southern entitlement.

Article 81 explicitly requires Lok Sabha seats to be allocated to states “as far as practicable” in proportion to population. The 42nd Amendment froze allocation on 1971 figures simply as a short-term incentive for family planning and other population control measures. The 84th Amendment extended this freeze only until the first Census after 2026. Thus, continuing the freeze indefinitely would violate the “one person, one vote” principle.

While the opposition is portraying the delimitation proposal as ‘punishment’ for the South, in reality, Northern voters are systematically under-represented. If an MP in Tamil Nadu or Kerala represents 1.5 million people, an MP in Uttar Pradesh represents 3 million people. The Central government has assured that the number of seats will go up, essentially on a pro-rata basis, using the latest published Census. It, however, is true that northern states will absorb a significant portion of the new growth-driven allocation, but this does not mean the South gets nothing or that there will be no absolute seat gains.

The anti-BJP political parties are turning the delimitation exercise into an issue of regional pride and power. More than the fears of the South losing some seats post-delimitation, these political parties are opposing delimitation because the most populous states in the country would be getting more representation. Are the anti-delimitation political parties seeking reward against northern states as a recognition for better population control? There, however, is no law that provides for more political power and representation as a reward for population control. Per capita debt, income, government expenditure and welfare allocations also depend upon the population of a state.

Additionally, even if the Delimitation exercise happens after the 2026 census, the population difference in Southern vs Northern states will be in expected lines of the 2011 census.

The seats gap between north and south might increase if seats are allocated based on the 2011 Census, while if the number of seats is increased proportionately across states, then the size and population of constituencies in states would differ. However, the Centre’s amendment bill proposes altering the definition of population from the “last preceding census” to “population as ascertained at such census, as Parliament may by law determine”. This essentially hands the Parliament broader options while allotting seats.

It is apparent that the Modi government is relying on this mechanism to fulfil its repeated assurance that southern states will not lose a single seat. In a nutshell, the Modi government has attempted to create a legal tool to expand the Lok Sabha massively while also protecting southern representation without violating Article 81.

Since the potential usage of 2011 census data is a major flagged concern, it is also likely that the Centre would come up with a one-cycle hybrid formula to deliver its political ‘no seats lost’ commitment and respect the “as far as practicable” clause simultaneously.