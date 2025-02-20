Circumcision, forced conversion of 8-year-old Hindu boy: Indore court sentences mother and her Muslim boyfriend Iliyas to 10-year jail

A court in Indore has sentenced a woman named Prarthana (27), her Muslim boyfriend Iliyas Ahmed (33) and another persons to 10 years in jail for subjecting the woman’s 8-year-old boy to circumcision and sending him to a madarsa to change his religion.

As per reports, Mahesh, a resident of Rajasthan’s Barmer had filed an FIR in Indore against his wife and her Muslim boyfriend for forcibly trying to convert their 8-year-old boy and subjecting the child to Islamic circumcision. The case was filed in July 2023.

The court on Thursday sentenced Prarthana, Iliyas, and another person named Mohammad Zafar Ali to 10 years imprisonment under section 467 and 471, 7 years each and Rs 5000 penalty each under the law against forced conversions.

In his complaint, Mahesh had mentioned that he had married Prarthana in 2014, and the couple had a boy child in 2015. In 2018, Prarthana eloped with a Muslim man named Iliyas when the couple had gone to attend a relative’s wedding. The woman had also taken the child away with her.

While living with Iliyas, the woman tried to convert the child’s religion without consent from the father. The child was subjected to circumcision and was made to attend a madarsa by Iliyas and another person. When Mahesh tried to get his son back, he was told by Iliyas to pay Rs 5 lakhs. Mahesh had complained that Iliyas is associated with PFI workers who have been jailed for their activities.

Details of the case can be read here.