An 8-year-old Jain boy was forcibly converted and circumcised in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and his name was also changed to create a phoney birth certificate by his mother and her lover named Ilyas Qureshi. The woman had already abandoned her husband’s home to stay with Ilyas. The boy was also forced to leave with her. After circumcising the boy, they created fake documents with a Muslim name and showing Qureshi as his real father.

The incident happened near the Khajrana police station. The police have now filed a case against the accused man in serious offences which involved forced conversion and cheating after receiving a complaint from the father of the minor. In the complaint filed on 15 July, he stated that his son is a Jain and charged that the minor boy is being inculcated with a jihadi mentality.

Dinesh Verma, an inspector at the Kharjana police station informed that the culprit was arrested late in the evening of 15 July. He has been interrogated by the police on how and where he obtained the fraudulent documents and is scheduled to appear in court.

Mother and son went missing from the train while returning home

The father Mahesh Kumar Nahata is a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan and he is a grain merchant. He married a girl from Shajapur in June 2014 and their son was born in the next year. Everything was running smoothly until he visited Shajapur on 25 February 2018, along with his wife and son, to attend an engagement.

He boarded a train to travel to his hometown of Siwana after the function, but his wife and son went missing from there. Disappearances of the mother and the son was reported to the Ratlam police station.

Investigation revealed that the wife had gone to Ilyas Qureshi from Indore. Police apprehended him from Ratlam and the court sent him to jail. However, after his release from prison, he contacted the woman again and called her to him.

Son was forcibly taken by his mother and the father’s name was changed

The complainant said that he requested her to keep the son with him, but his wife refused and left. He continued to look for them, but nothing was known for a long time. He said, “I submitted an application to the Shajapur court regarding the custody of my young boy. The warrant could not be served since the cops were unable to locate their place of residence. I kept on looking for him in Indore, Shajapur, Ratlam and Barmer.”

In the meantime, it was discovered that his wife was staying in the Raza Colony of Khajrana with Ilyas Qureshi. Both her wife and his son were converted to Islam. He further added, “Ilyas Qureshi had my son circumcised. He also got the father’s name and birth certificate changed by claiming himself to be the father of the 8-year-old. He forcefully enrolled the minor in a religious institution.” Afterwards, he complained to the police regarding the shocking developments.

Ilyas Qureshi’s involvement in a conversion ring

He disclosed that both his wife and the offender are natives of Shajapur and already knew each other. He alleged, “A whole racket of religious conversion is collaborating with Ilyas Qureshi. There’s a case registered against his father in Shajapur as well. His family had a tailoring business. Later, he came to Indore and started living here.”

He demanded that the cleric who helped the perpetrator to create bogus paperwork and converted his son should also be made an accused in the case. “But the police have taken action only on Ilyas Qureshi,” he expressed his disappointment.

On the complaint of Mahesh, the police arrested the accused Ilyas Qureshi. The police have registered a case against Ilyas under sections 420, 467, 468,471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act 3 and 4.