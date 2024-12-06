Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi on cash found under his seat: ‘I was in the House just for 3 minutes, it is astonishing’

Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Telangana Abhishek Manu Singhvi has stated that he is quite astonished at the news that a was of cash was found under his seat, seat number 222 in the Rajya Sabha hall.

Speaking to ANI after VP Jagdeep Dhankhar informed about the cash to the House, Singhvi stated that he had arrived at the Rajya Sabha at 12.57 pm on December 5 and the House rose at 1 pm. He then went to the canteen and had lunch with colleague Ayodhya Prasad there till 1.30 pm, and then he left the Parliament. Singhvi added that he is quite astonished to hear about the wad of currency found under his seat, and that he was unaware of it till he heard the news.

“I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1.30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1.30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course, there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat. It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious it would be comical. I think everybody should cooperate in getting to the bottom of this and if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed”, Singhvi stated.