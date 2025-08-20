Constitution (130th) Amendment Bill that sought removal of PM, CM or any minister on spending 30+ days in custody will be sent to Joint Parliamentary Committee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth) Amendment Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, aiming to amend Article 75 of the Constitution.

The Bill mandates the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and State Ministers if they are arrested and held in custody for 30 consecutive days on charges that are punishable by imprisonment of five years or more.

If the Prime Minister fails to resign by the 31st day, their position will automatically become vacant, similarly, state ministers must be removed by their respective heads (President, Governor, or Lieutenant Governor) or face automatic cessation of their role, as per the draft Bill.

The Home Minister also tabled The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, and, Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Amid loud uproar by the Opposition, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth) Amendment Bill, 2025 has been referred to a joint parliamentary committee by the government.