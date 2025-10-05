Over 60 people lost their lives and nine others are missing in Nepal following heavy downpour, which triggered landslides and floods since Friday (3rd October). The fatal downpour has resulted in extensive damage in various districts with the worst hit being Illam, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in a press release.

Illam worst affected by landslides

The NDRRMA reported that 37 individuals were killed in various areas of Illam district in Koshi Province after numerous landslides struck the area late Saturday.

Eight individuals each died in Deumai and Maijogmai municipalities, six each in Illam municipality and Sandakpur rural municipality, five in Suryodaya, three in Mangsebung, and one in Fakfokthum village.

One individual was found dead in Panchthar district when a landslide hit his residence, and one each were killed in Khotang and Udayapur districts after being swept away by floods.

The authorities said that four individuals from Rasuwa district went missing after being swept by floods, and one individual is missing in Panchthar after being buried in a landslide. Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force have been conducting rescue and relief efforts throughout the affected areas.

Rescue operations and weather impact

Four individuals, including a pregnant woman, were rescued from Ilam district by rescue teams with the help of helicopters. The individuals were sent to Dharan’s hospital for treatment. Rescue efforts are being disrupted by frequent rain and challenging terrain conditions, officials said.

Three individuals were killed after being hit by lightning in Rautahat district on Sunday (5th October) morning. Seven others were injured in isolated lightning strikes throughout the country, three in Bhojpur, three in Khotang, and one in Makawanpur district.

The monsoon is still active in five out of Nepal’s seven provinces, namely Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini, and the authorities have issued a notice warning that it will rain even more in the days ahead.

PM Modi expressed condolences

Expressing the condolences Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The lives lost and property damaged due to heavy rains in Nepal are alarming. We are with the people and government of Nepal during this difficult time. As a neighbourhood friend and the first responder, India stands committed to offering any support that may be needed.”

The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time. As a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2025

Travel constraints and flight delays

On Saturday, 4th October, Nepalese authorities restricted the entry and exit of vehicles from Kathmandu due to incessant rainfall and the possibility of landslides for the next three days. The NDRRMA issued a notice saying restrictions have been put on vehicles entering and exiting Kathmandu Valley from Saturday to Monday.

The authorities also asked people not to operate long route vehicles for the next three days unless in an emergency. A red alert was issued for areas around the Bagmati and East Rapti rivers.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki said government agencies were “fully prepared for rescue and relief”.

“Your safety is our utmost concern. Do not hesitate to seek necessary assistance,” she said in an address, adding that the government has declared Sunday and Monday public holidays and urged people not to travel unless necessary.