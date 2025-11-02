‘Fodder scam’ convict Lalu Prasad Yadav, who called Hindu festival of Kumbh ‘faltu’, throws Halloween party

On Friday, (31st October), the BJP lashed out at RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav after videos went viral of the latter indulging in Halloween celebrations with his grandchildren. The BJP accused Yadav of hypocrisy, pointing out that while he once termed the Maha Kumbh Mela as “faltu” (meaningless), he was now happily celebrating a foreign festival.

The controversy began after Lalu Yadav’s daughter and RJD leader Rohini Acharya shared pictures and videos , showing the veteran ‘leader ‘fodder scam’ convict enjoying Halloween festivities with his grandchildren.

Screengrab of post shared by Rohini Acharya on X

In the video, Lalu can be seen smiling, playing, and posing for photos as the children dressed up in spooky costumes. Alongside the post, Rohini wrote, “Happy Halloween to everyone.”

Soon after the post went viral, the BJP launched an attack on Yadav. The BJP Kisan Morcha took to X and said, “Don’t forget, people of Bihar. This is the same Lalu Yadav who called the grand Kumbh of faith and spirituality useless and is now celebrating the British festival of Halloween. Whoever strikes at faith, the people of Bihar will not vote for him.”

Halloween, celebrated on 31st October every year, is a Western festival that traces its roots to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. It is now known for costumes, pumpkin decorations, trick-or-treating, and spooky parties, a cultural trend that has grown in popularity among young people in India as well.

Lalu’s ‘faltu’ comment on Kumbh Mela resurfaces

The BJP’s attack comes months after Lalu Yadav courted controversy with his remarks about the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Back in February, he had described the massive religious gathering as “faltu” while commenting on a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, where 18 people died and several others were injured as passengers rushed to board trains to Prayagraj.

Asked about the crowd management during the event, Yadav had said, “Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faltu hai Kumbh (What’s the point of Kumbh? It’s meaningless).” His statement had drawn strong reactions from the BJP and several Hindu religious leaders, who accused him of insulting Hindu faith and Sanatana Dharma.

Bihar‘s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma then said Yadav’s remarks reflected his “disrespect towards Hindu culture” and accused the RJD of doing politics over religious sentiments.