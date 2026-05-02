On Friday, 1st May, a tense situation unfolded in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, when a Hindu family returning home from a Devi temple was suddenly attacked by a Muslim mob, leaving nine people injured, including a pregnant woman. The incident took place in the Kotwali police station area near a local ration shop.

Clash breaks out after family returns from temple ritual

According to police information, the family from Kaila Bhatta had gone to a Devi temple to perform a ritual known as “Jaat Lagana.” This is a common tradition where devotees offer prayers after a wish is fulfilled, often involving a child’s head shave or a special offering to the goddess. Around 6 pm, while returning home and chanting Mata Rani’s name, they were stopped near Umar’s ration shop.

Group attack with stones and sharp weapons, women also targeted

Police said that Farukh Salauddin, along with around 15 to 20 companions, attacked the family using bricks, stones, and sharp weapons. During the violence, women in the family were also misbehaved, and their clothes were torn. The sudden assault left nine people injured, including a pregnant woman, who was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said, “There was a scuffle between the two sides, and some youths pelted stones. A police team immediately arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. The injured were taken to the hospital. So far, 10 people have been detained in this incident. Peace prevails at the scene. Further legal action is underway, with a case registered under relevant sections of the IPC.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City), Dhawal Jaiswal, stated that the incident was reported in the Kotwali area in the evening, when the clash broke out, and stone-pelting took place. Police teams reached the spot quickly, controlled the situation, and ensured medical help for the injured.

A case has been registered at the Kotwali City police station, and so far, 10 people have been taken into custody for questioning. Police officials said that peace has now been restored in the area, and an investigation is going on to understand the full sequence of events.