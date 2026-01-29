On Tuesday, 27th January, Gujarat ATS arrested Faizan Shakeel Salmani, a resident of the Charpul area of ​​Navsari, on charges of terrorism. He is 22 years old and originally hails from Dudwala village in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Now, many revelations are being made about this terrorist.

Fresh details revealing his links with banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda. According to Gujarat ATS officials, Salmani had prepared a list of seven people whom he planned to kill, which included the names of famous people from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The seven people include cow vigilantes Daksh Chaudhary, Abhishek Thakur, Gaurav Rajput, Dr Prakash, Yudhi Rana, Akku Pandit and Vikrant. Faizan had also made a post in which he talked about killing these seven people, ‘Kutte ki Maut’. He said, “These seven people will be killed in such a way that the whole world will be watching.”

Gujarat ATS unravels ‘targeted killings conspiracy; arrests 'lone wolf' terrorist from UP.



ATS seized a pistol and 6 live cartridges from Faizan Shaikh.



He was influenced by ideologies of Pakistan based terror groups. pic.twitter.com/uufFZXjynW — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) January 28, 2026

The terrorist has confessed to the ATS that he was in touch with terrorists and terrorist organisations like Jaish, Lashkar-e-Taiba and was ready to carry out any incident at their behest. 29 pages of literature in Urdu and Arabic have been recovered from him. The ATS team has found an Instagram ID of Faizan ‘al.faizangaza’. It has been revealed from his posts and chats that he has been in contact with a person named ‘Mohammed Abubakar’ on Telegram and WhatsApp for the last 6-7 months. This Abubakar was connecting him to the Islamic fundamentalist group.

On Instagram, the terrorist posted provocative videos, statements and literature of banned terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda. He was fascinated by terrorists Masood Azhar and Rauf Asghar and was ready to die and kill for both of them.

A search of his mobile phone revealed disturbing content, including images of a black Islamic flag over the Red Fort, maps showing Kashmir as a separate entity, “Azad Kashmir” flags, and documents titled “2026 Overview: Muslim Territories Under Kuffar Occupation.” ATS also found material aimed at radicalising youth under headings such as “Why Al-Qaeda?”

The ATS said Salmani was arrested based on specific intelligence inputs from a house near Aqsa Masjid in the Jharawad area of Navsari. A pistol and six live cartridges were recovered from him. During interrogation, he confessed that he had obtained the weapon from Uttar Pradesh six months ago and planned to target people who insult the Prophet.