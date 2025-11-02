The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has released drone footage showing what it claims to be Hamas terrorists looting an aid truck in southern Gaza. The video, recorded on Friday (31st October) reportedly captured armed men attacking the driver and stealing both the vehicle and its cargo in northern Khan Younis.

The incident came to light while General Dan Caine, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was in Israel meeting senior Israeli defense officials. According to CENTCOM, the footage was detected through live surveillance by an American MQ-9 drone that was monitoring the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The condition of the truck driver is not known.

US Drone Observes Aid Truck Looted by Hamas in Gaza



TAMPA, Fla. – On Oct. 31, the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) observed suspected Hamas operatives looting an aid truck traveling as part of a humanitarian convoy delivering needed assistance from… pic.twitter.com/BFa2BPwk2a — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 1, 2025

The incident first became apparent to the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center, CMCC, operating from Kiryat Gat in southern Israel. The CMCC, staffed by close to 200 US military personnel alongside representatives from nearly 40 allied countries and international organisations, is the chief coordination agency for humanitarian and logistical aid into Gaza. The CMCC also oversees security arrangements to ensure assistance reaches civilians safely.

In a statement, CENTCOM said such acts of looting undermine international humanitarian efforts and that more than 600 trucks carrying food, medical supplies, and other essentials had been entering Gaza each day over the past week. The footage, they said, was another reminder of the challenges aid convoys face in conflict zones.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio blasted Hamas Saturday after drone video surfaced showing suspected terrorists of the outfit looting a truck carrying humanitarian aid bound for civilians in Gaza.

Marco Rubio also shared the footage on X, accusing Hamas of stealing humanitarian supplies meant for civilians. “Hamas continues to deprive the people of Gaza of the humanitarian aid they desperately need,” Rubio wrote. He added that these thefts damage global efforts to deliver relief under President Trump’s 20 Point Plan for Gaza.

Hamas continues to deprive the people of Gaza of the humanitarian aid they desperately need. This theft undermines international efforts in support of President Trump’s 20 Point Plan to deliver critical assistance to innocent civilians.



Hamas is the impediment. They must lay… https://t.co/ilTnDiV5Vi — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 1, 2025

Meanwhile, the United Nations has noted that since the ceasefire started, incidents of looting of aid convoys have decreased remarkably. Between 10th and 28th October, only about 5% of supplies were intercepted, compared to more than 80% earlier this year.

Still, it admitted that previously, most humanitarian assistance had been seized before reaching its intended recipients, either by armed groups or desperate civilians struggling to survive amid shortages.

The CMCC, located in southern Israel, opened on 17th October, marking the establishment of a central hub for Gaza aid just days after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect.

The center serves as the main hub for Gaza stabilization efforts and includes an operations floor designed to track real-time developments inside Gaza.

Data published in August by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) showed that most of its aid entering the war-torn Gaza Strip had been looted inside the Palestinian territory.