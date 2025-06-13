Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a major initiative to recover encroached land belonging to Satras of the state. Satras are Vaishnav monasteries set up by Srimanta Sankardev and his disciples Madhabdev, Haridev and Damodardev. Hundreds of Satras were set up across the state, some of which are in current day West Bengal. But large areas belonging to the monasteries have been encroached.

Recently, a report submitted by Commission for Review & Assessment of Problems of Satra Land revealed that 15,288.52 bighas (over 1,898 hectares) of land belonging to 303 Satras in 11 districts of Assam have been illegally occupied. Posting about the same on X on Friday, the CM said that an area twice the size of Assam’s capital Dispur have been encroached from the satras.

An area twice the size of our capital Dispur! Yes, that's the magnitude of Satra land encroached upon in Assam.



The sheer scale of encroachment of the Satras is a direct assault on Assam's culture and identity.



He posted, “The sheer scale of encroachment of the Satras is a direct assault on Assam’s culture and identity. NOT ANYMORE! WE ARE DEALING FIRMLY WITH THIS!” He said that the govt of Assam is working on a war footing to preserve the soul of the state’s culture.

He described Satras as much more than religious sites. Himanta Biswa Sarma said they are also cultural and social hubs where traditions like Borgeet, Sattriya dance, Chali, Jhumura, Dashavatar performances, and the preservation of old manuscripts and historical records are kept alive.

“Satras are not just monasteries, they are the heart of our heritage,” he wrote, warning that these sacred places are under serious threat due to widespread land encroachment.

As per the commission report, in Barpeta district alone, 7,137 bighas are under encroachment. In this district, some of the most prominent satras are located, where Sankardev and Madhavdev spent significant periods of their lives.

The CM posted a map showing the major districts where most satra lands are under encroachment, Barpeta, Bajali, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Majuli and Dhubri.

CM Sarma posted in Assamese on Facebook, “We are fully committed to saving our identity and culture. We will keep working to reclaim every Satra. But we cannot do it without your support.”

After receiving the Commission report on encroached land, the CM had also announced that his government will form a permanent Satra Aayog (commission). The commission will be empowered financially and administratively to work for the benefits and welfare of the satras. A law will passed in the assembly for formation of the Aayog.

The Aayog will work on forming a 25-year vision plan to revamp the institutional framework of the satras and ensure their sustainability across the state, CM Sarma said. He also raised concern over the condition of Satras in Hindu minority districts like Barpeta and Dhubri, stating that land encroachment and demographic changes have deterred devotees from visiting these spiritual centres.

Apart from eviction drives from encroached satra land, Assam govt has also launched protective zoning measures under Mission Basundhara 3.0, which includes legal land patta distribution to Satras and other institutions to formalise land ownership.