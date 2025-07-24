Bangladesh: Dead body of Hindu woman found under mysterious circumstances

On Tuesday (22nd July), the dead body of a 20-year-old Hindu woman named Arpita Saha was recovered from a fish pond in Chitalmari upazila in Bagerhat district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the victim had been missing since Monday (21st July). Arpita is the daughter of a saree trader named Anand Saha.

She was reportedly ‘mentally unstable’ and had frequent epileptic fits. The deceased therefore used to stay at her father’s house, despite being married a year ago.

On Tuesday (22nd July), Arpita’s body was found floating in the fish pond of one man named Paritosh Bala. He notified the police immediately, who then recovered the body of the deceased.

Following the identification of the dead body, the police registered a case of ‘accidental death.’

Not the first case of unnatural death

On 20th July, the semi-decomposed body of a 35-year-old Hindu man named Santosh Nath was found under mysterious circumstances in Lelang union in Fatikchhari upazila in Chittagong district of Bangladesh.

On 7th July, the dead body of a 20-year-old Hindu man named Tushar Chandra Roy was recovered from the staff quarters of a hospital in Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila in Rangpur Division.

Last month, the semi-decomposed body of an elderly Hindu man named Prabir Mondal (62) was found in a Kewra orchard in Assasuni upazila in Satkhira district of Bangladesh.