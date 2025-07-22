Bangladesh: Dead body of Hindu man found under mysterious circumstances, victim had been missing for 11 days

On Sunday (20th July), the semi-decomposed body of a 35-year-old Hindu man named Santosh Nath was found under mysterious circumstances in Lelang union in Fatikchhari upazila in Chittagong district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the hands and feet of the victim were found tied at the time of recovery of the dead body from a nearby canal. Santosh Nath had been missing for 11 days.

The victim is the son of Parimal Nath. According to the latter, Santosh left home on 9th July and never returned home.

Parimal Nath added that the victim was an auto rickshaw driver and used to loan money to people in exchange of interest.

While speaking about the matter, victim’s wife Jharna Rani Nath lamented, “How will I survive with my two children now!”

After recovering the body of Santosh Nath, the police sent it for autopsy. This is however not the first time that such an incident has come to light.

Earlier on 7th July, the dead body of a 20-year-old Hindu man named Tushar Chandra Roy was recovered from the staff quarters of a hospital in Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila in Rangpur Division.

Last month, the semi-decomposed body of an elderly Hindu man named Prabir Mondal (62) was found in a Kewra orchard in Assasuni upazila in Satkhira district of Bangladesh.