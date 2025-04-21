Murshidabad: Hindu woman narrates how Muslims threatened to rape, convert her to Islam and vowed to turn India into Bangladesh

Days after Muslim mobs ran riot in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, a Hindu woman narrated how she was subjected to rape threats and threatened to conver to Islam.

While speaking to Panchjanya, the woman identified as Mamata Ghosh recounted, “They told me that they will forcibly make me a Muslim. They threatened to rape me and erase my sindoor (vermilion powder used by Hindu women)”

“They (Muslims) told me that we will remove the existence of India and turn this place into Bangladesh…They made it clear that they do not want Hindus here,” she emphasised.

बंगाल के हिन्दुओं की दशा देखिए!



एक भी हिन्दू को हम बंगाल में यहां नहीं रहने देंगे..



मुसलमान बन जाओ वरना घर खत्म कर दूंगा।



बंगाल को बांग्लादेश बना देंगे, इस्लाम कबूल कर लो।



इस मां का और इनकी नवजात बच्ची का क्या दोष था!



: ममता घोष, मुर्शिदाबाद दंगा पीड़ित pic.twitter.com/ZyXT3pcl9h — Panchjanya (@epanchjanya) April 19, 2025

The Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district has witnessed large-scale incidents of violence, vandalism, arson and targeted attacks against the Hindu community on 11th April in the garb of protests against the new Waqf Amendment Act.

OpIndia has reported in detail how Hindus were selectively targeted, including their homes, shops and temples. The carnage began soon after Jumma Namaz on 11th April in the name of ‘protests’ against the new Waqf law and continued till 12th April.

The situation became so grim that 1000s of Hindus had to flee their homes in Murshidabad to the nearby Malda district via boats.