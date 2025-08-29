INDI Alliance partner VIP founder Mukesh Sahani claims video of abuse of PM Modi at Voter Adhikar rally could be fake or BJP workers could have chanted it

A day after a video showing abuse of PM Modi and his late mother at a Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra rally in Darbhanga went viral, Vikassheel Insaan Party founder Mukesh Sahani on Friday questioned the legitimacy of the video. He said that the video could be fake. He even claimed that it is possible that BJP workers chanted the slogans.

Speaking to ANI, Mukesh Sahani said, “I have heard about it. Who knows if the video is legit or fake, or if BJP workers have gone on stage and said all that?”

However, he added that if it indeed happened, it would be “wrong.” Sahani added that his Vikassheel Insaan Party was not part of the rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

Notably, Congress leader Mohammad Naushad, organiser of the event where PM Modi was abused with ‘Modi Maderch*od hai’ slogans, has already apologised for the incident, as a case was filed against him. Naushad said that the person who shouted the abuses was slapped by people present on the stage, and the microphone was immediately snatched from him. He said that the person was mentally unstable.

The man who raised the slogan on microphone, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja from Singhwara, has been arrestedv. Police said Rizvi was among those who used objectionable words for the Prime Minister from the stage of the Voter Adhikar Yatra.