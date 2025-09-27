The Indian delegation at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has given a befitting reply to the terror State of Pakistan after its Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif gave a misleading account of the Operation Sindoor.

Indian diplomat Petal Gehlot lashed out at the Pakistani Prime Minister and said, “The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear.”

Till 9th May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10th May, its military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting,” she emphasised.

"If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it"



“The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani airbases by Indian forces. The pictures of that damage are, of course, publicly accessible,” the Indian diplomat added.

“If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it,” Petal Gehlot highlighted.

She additionally pointed out that Pakistan targeted innocent civilians through the Pahalgam terror attack, and how India was well within its rights to defend itself against the perpetrators.

Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor

A total of 26 innocent civilians were shot dead by 4 Islamic terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on 22nd April this year.

24 of the victims were Hindus by Faith. All the terrorists were Muslims by Faith. Multiple victim testimonies have surfaced in the aftermath of the terror attack, which shows how Hindus were profiled before being killed.

They were forced to say their names, show ID cards, recite Kalma and even pull down their pants to show proof of ‘circumcision.’

India has displayed its military prowess through multiple phases of Operation Sindoor, striking 9 Pakistani terror camps, multiple air defence systems, 10 military bases and 2 radio stations.

The military operation by India, which kicked off on 7th May, ended up causing irreparable damage to Pakistan, so much so that it went begging to the United States for help.

India’s military capabilities had spooked the Pakistan army to the extent that it was forced to make a desperate call to for an immediate ‘ceasefire.’