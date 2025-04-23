In a bold response to the brutal terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead, India has announced a series of sweeping diplomatic and strategic measures aimed directly at Pakistan.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-old water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the suspension will remain in place until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

This effectively freezes all bilateral technical exchanges, project approvals, and data sharing related to the treaty—a clear signal that the old playbook no longer applies.

In tandem, India will shut down the Attari border checkpost, a key transit point between the two countries, further tightening the screws on bilateral engagement.

Ratcheting up the pressure, India has also:

Expelled Pakistani military advisors posted in the High Commission in New Delhi, declaring them persona non grata.

Revoked all SAARC visa exemptions granted to Pakistani nationals, giving them 48 hours to leave the country.

These decisions represent a sharp escalation in India’s posture, moving from diplomatic caution to decisive deterrence.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in his first remarks following the attack, linked the terror strike to Pakistan’s attempts to sabotage the peaceful and successful elections held in Jammu and Kashmir. “This was retaliation, not random,” Misri stated firmly. “The perpetrators will face justice—and those who enabled them will face consequences.”