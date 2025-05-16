Indian traders boycott trade and tourism with Turkey and Azerbaijan after the countries supported Pakistan against India during Operation Sindoor

In a meeting of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) held on Friday in Delhi, a group of trade leaders unaninously decided to boycott all trade and tourism with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The meeting was attended by around 125 trade leaders from 24 states. The traders welcomed Indian government’s recent decision to revoke the security clearance of Trukish company Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited due to national security concerns.

“It is deeply unfortunate that Turkey and Azerbaijan, who have benefited from India’s goodwill, aid, and strategic support in times of distress, have now chosen to side with Pakistan — a country known globally for its support to terrorism. Their position not only hurts India’s sovereignty and national interest but also directly insults the sentiments of 140 crore Indians,” CAIT Secretary General and MP Praveen Khandelwal said.

Earlier, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) appealed to Indian artists and producers to avoid film shootings at Turkey.

Calls for a boycott of trade and tourism with Turkey and Azerbaijan have emerged across India after the two countries supported Pakistan against India during the recent military hostilities. Turkey, which received massive relief material and rescue assistance from India during the 2023 earthquake, blatantly sided with Pakistan and provided drones and personnel to it. The Indian government is reviewing its multi-billion-dollar trade ties with Turkey, including both active and completed projects.