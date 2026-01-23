Jharkhand: 16 Naxals, including one with 1 crore bounty killed in encounter in Saranda forest

In Jharkhand’s Saranda forest in the West Singhbhum district, a fierce police encounter on January 22 resulted in the death of 16 Naxals, including a top commander with a bounty of Rs 1 crore on him.

STORY | Gunbattle between security forces, Maoists in Jharkhand forest day after 16 killed



Exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists was underway on Friday at Saranda forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, where 16 rebels were killed, police said.



READ:… pic.twitter.com/TQIr8IJGoS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2026

As per reports, the operation was carried out under the joint leadership of DGP Jharkhand and CRPF Director General. Joint teams of 209 CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar, CRPF and Kiriburu police surrounded the Naxals amid heavy gun fight. 16 bodies were recovered, 11 Naxals have been identified so far, including central committee member Anil alias Patiram Manjhi. Manjhi had bounties of Rs 1 crore and 1.2 crore in Jharkhand and Odisha respectively.

As per reports, the operations are still underway, with the security forces appealing to the Naxals to surrender and save their lives.

Speaking to ANI, Jharkhand IGP Michael Raj S informed that around 60 Naxals were present in the area for several days and whenever police forces passed from the area, attacks were being carried out.