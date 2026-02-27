On 27th February, the CPI-ML MLA from Nirsa, Arup Chatterjee, alleged that Health Minister Irfan Ansari was trying to shield those responsible for the alleged transfusion of HIV-positive blood to five thalassemia-affected minors at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital. Chatterjee made these allegations in the Jharkhand Assembly on Friday.

CPI-ML (Liberation) also questioned the alleged delay in making the findings of the investigation public. Chatterjee said that while the incident came to light in October 2025, no probe report has been tabled in the House yet.

It must be recalled that five children receiving treatment for thalassemia at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital tested positive for HIV in October 2025. The minor received blood transfusions at the hospital. Subsequently, teams from the central and state drug control authorities and the Jharkhand Health Service conducted investigations.

Chatterjee pointed out the alleged inconsistencies in the written reply given by the Jharkhand government. The CP-ML leader claimed that the written response stated that blood had been transfused after tests found it “non-reactive”; however, it also mentioned that transfusion of HIV-positive blood had not been proven.

“You are saying the blood was transfused after proper testing, and then you say it has not been established that HIV-positive blood was transfused. What does this mean? The children’s parents are HIV negative and too poor to afford private treatment. This indicates an attempt to protect the guilty,” Chatterjee said.