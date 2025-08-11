Karnataka: Congress Minister KN Rajanna resigns after questioning party’s past silence on ‘voter theft’ conspiracy theory

On Monday (11th August), Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna tendered his resignation, hours after criticising the party for reamining silent during the preparation of draft voter list.

“If there were irregularities, why didn’t anyone speak up then? Why were we silent?” he asked, making it clear that he was challenging his own party colleagues.

“When the draft list was being prepared, wasn’t it our responsibility to check it?” KN Rajanna asked.

🔴#BREAKING | Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna offers to resign after questioning own party over 'voter theft': Sources — NDTV (@ndtv) August 11, 2025

He put Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tough spot amid his relentless campaign to defame the Election Commission of India

“Staying silent back then is shameful for all of us. We should admit this and make sure we are more alert in the future under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” KN Rajanna remarked.