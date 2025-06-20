Nihang killers of influencer Kanchan Kumari visited Gurudwara after committing murder, accused Amritpal promised them all help

The two accused Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, who were arrested on 13th June in connection with the brutal murder of influencer Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, reportedly visited a religious shrine in Talwandi Sabo to pay obeisance after killing Kaur. Kumari’s murder was justified by Head Granthi of Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Malkit Singh, who said that this kind of treatment should be meted out to those who indulge in ‘spreading vulgarity’ and ‘defaming Sikh community.’

According to Tribune, Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal also confirmed that Jaspreet and Nimaratjeet went to Talwandi Sabo, Kharar and Mohali before being arrested. The SSP said that the two accused, who are in judicial custody, denied having any information about the whereabouts of the main accused Amritpal Singh Mehron, who is on the run. “They said Amritpal asked them to flee after the murder and assured help later. It is unclear whether they were brainwashed or genuinely unaware of his location,” the SSP.

Kanchan Kumari was strangulated by the accused with a waistband inside the victim’s car on 9th June. They reportedly met Kumari under the pretext of a business meeting for a ‘paid promotion event.’ The accused killed Kanchan Kumari for what they believed was ‘objectionable content’. Kumari’s decomposed body was found inside her car on the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway on Wednesday (11th June).