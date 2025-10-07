In a protest called outside the Supreme Court against the shoe attack on CJI Gavai, only 5 lawyers turned up, journalist Prabhakar Kumar Mishra reported.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mishra shared a video stating that only 5 lawyers were present at the protest against the Monday incident when an advocate had hurled a shoe at the CJI, presumably for his remarks during the Vishnu Idol restoration plea.

Preparations for the protest were made near the court premises, and around 50 police personnel were deployed to prevent any disruption due to crowding.

“There was a protest outside the Supreme Court against the attack on CJI Justice Gavai. Around 50 police officers were present, 20 cameras came for coverage — and only five lawyers showed up to protest,” Mishra tweeted along with the video.

The accused lawyer had claimed he was angered by Justice Gavai’s remarks about Lord Vishnu during a previous hearing. Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with CJI Gavai over the phone, condemning the act as “utterly reprehensible.”