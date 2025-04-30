Osama from Pakistan says he has Indian voter ID, Aadhar card and ration card, wants Indian govt to help families like him

Osama, a Pakistani national bound for deportation at the Attari border, has stated to ANI that he has Indian identity documents and has even voted in Indian elections. Speaking to ANI, Osama stated, “I am originally from Rawalpindi, Pakistan, but I have currently been living in Uri. I am very disturbed. I am unable to process it. I have been pursuing my graduation, Bachelor’s in Computer Science, my exams are scheduled in June. I got a phone call from our local police station and was asked to go to Pakistan. I was thinking of appearing for job interviews. Now I am all disturbed. I don’t know what to do.”

#WATCH | Attari, Punjab: Osama, a Pakistani national returning to Pakistan via Attari Border, says, "…I am currently pursuing my bachelor's degree. I wanted to appear for job interviews after my examinations. I have been staying here for the last 17 years. I appeal to the… pic.twitter.com/S8dTV92fhC — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

Osama further added, “I have a Pakistani passport. I am a citizen of Pakistan. I came to India legally by applying for a visa. I have been here since 2008. After 15 days of coming here, I had applied to stay, and I got the permission because Jammu and Kashmir had statehood status at that time. I know families who have been staying here for 20, even 30 years. We have voted in elections. We have Aadhar cards, ration cards and other documents too. I have done my 10th board and 12th board exams here. Where will I go now? “

Osama added that humanity is primary; it comes above religion. What happened in Pahalgam is shameful and abhorrent. We request the Indian government to find out the culprits and punish them. But please be compassionate to families like us. We are stranded without a future. We need the government to think about us and give us some time to figure out what to do. We are not culprits here. Our whole lives have been spent here in India. We have no future in Pakistan.”