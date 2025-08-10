Amid Donal Trump’s Tariff assault on the world, Pakistani army chief Asim Munir is currently on an official visit to the United States. This is the second US visit of de-factor leader of the Islamic nation after the India-Pakistan conflict in May this year.

While it is not known whether a meeting with president Trump is on agenda, Munir attended the farewell program for the outgoing Commander United States Central Command (Centcom). A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “In Tampa, COAS attended the Retirement Ceremony of outgoing Commander United States Central Command (Centcom), General Michael E. Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper.”

The Pakistani Army Chief also met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine.

Notably, Pakistan comes under the Centcom of the United States, along with Afghanistan and the middle east. India comes under the Indo Pacific command, along with China.

Munir’s this US comes just over a month after his 5-day visit to the US in June this year. During that visit, he met with President Donald Trump over a luncheon. Trump meeting Munir indicates the US govt considers him to the real head of Pakistani govt, not the prime minister.

During that visit, Trump had attempted to orchestrate a meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Asim Munin, by inviting Modi to the Washington DC when the Indian PM was in Canada attending the G-7 meeting. However, PM Modi had declined the invitation, citing his packed schedule.