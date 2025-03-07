Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Paris: World War II bomb found on tracks leading to France’s busiest rail hub Gare du Nord, train services suspended

On Friday, March 7, an unexploded World War II bomb found on the tracks leading to France’s busiest rail hub forced authorities to suspend train services at Paris’ Gare du Nord station.

Gare du Nord, a key European transit hub, connects France to international destinations such as Brussels, the Netherlands, and Paris’ main airport, while also serving various regional routes.

The French national railway company, SNCF, reported that the explosive device was discovered overnight on the tracks during routine maintenance work in the suburb of Saint-Denis. The suburban RER B train service confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the bomb dated back to World War II.

In response to the discovery, French authorities swiftly suspended all train services to and from Gare du Nord, including high-speed TGV and Eurostar routes. The terminal, which handles around 700,000 passengers daily, experienced significant disruptions as police and bomb disposal teams worked to secure the area.

