PM Modi condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada, cowardly attempt to intimidate Indian diplomats

PM Modi on Monday, November 4, condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada. In a tweet posted on X, PM Modi denounced the attack and called on the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

PM Modi also commented on the attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” PM Modi tweeted.

On 3rd November (local time), Khalistanis attacked Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada. The incident occurred after Hindu devotees protested against Khalistani elements raising anti-India slogans outside the temple to mark the anniversary of the anti-Sikh riots in Punjab, following the assassination of then-Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Following the attack, local Peel Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrived at the scene. However, rather than detaining the Khalistanis, some Peel Police officers reportedly attacked Hindu locals. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media platforms.