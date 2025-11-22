Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg today, emphasizing inclusive and sustainable development as key pillars for global progress. At the G20 Summit hosted in Africa for the first time, PM Modi called for a profound rethinking of global development parameters.

Addressing the session on ‘Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind’, PM Modi noted that while the G20 has long shaped global finance and growth, prevailing models have deprived large populations of resources and driven the over-exploitation of nature, challenges felt acutely in Africa.

In his remarks, PM Modi stressed the urgency of redefining development metrics in an era of shared challenges. ” With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward,” he stated.

The Prime Minister outlined three actionable proposals to foster “all-round growth,” positioning India as a proactive force in multilateral cooperation. They are:

G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository: Recognising that many communities across the world preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living, the Prime Minister proposed the creation of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20. Saying that India’s Indian Knowledge Systems initiative can form the base for this platform, PM Modi added that the repository will document and share traditional wisdom that demonstrates time-tested models of sustainable living, ensuring that this knowledge is carried forward to future generations.

This initiative aims to preserve and disseminate indigenous wisdom for benefit of all worldwide.

G20 Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative: Stressing that Africa’s development is in the global interest, PM Modi proposed the G20-Africa Skills Multiplier. The initiative will adopt a train-the-trainers model across sectors, supported and financed by all G20 partners.

The collective target is to create one million certified trainers in Africa over the next decade, who will then help skill millions of young people.

“Africa’s progress is vital for global progress,” he affirmed, noting India’s instrumental role in securing permanent G20 membership for the African Union during its 2023 presidency.

G20 Global Healthcare Response Team: To bolster crisis preparedness, Modi advocated for multinational teams of medical experts deployable during health emergencies or natural disasters. He said that India proposes the setting up of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team.

“We are stronger when we work together in the face of health emergencies and natural disasters. Our effort should be to create teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations who are ready for rapid deployment in case of any emergencies,” PM Modi said.

G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus: Calling attention to the rapid spread of lethal synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, the Prime Minister warned of their grave impact on public health, social stability, and global security.

He proposed a dedicated G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus, aimed at unifying financial, governance, and security tools. The initiative will help disrupt trafficking networks, choke illicit financial flows, and weaken a major funding source for terrorism. “Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy,” the PM stated.