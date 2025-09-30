Quetta, Balochistan: Massive suicide bombing near Frontier Corps headquarters, 10 dead, 32 injured

In a massive suicide blast in Pakistan’s Quetta city on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 30, 10 persons have died and over 32 have been injured.

As per reports, the blast happened in a busy market street in Quetta, near the headquarters of the paramilitary forces Frontier Corps. An explosive-laden vehicle was blown up on the street, hitting nearby houses and killing many. The blast was so powerful that it was reportedly heard across several neighbourhoods.

Quetta SSP Mohammad Baloch stated that several FC personnel were among the deceased. In CCTV footage, a vehicle was seen on Zarghun Road in Quetta, near the FC Balochistan building, a high-security area. The vehicle then blew up, causing severe damage to the surroundings.

This is the second major bomb blast in Quetta in a month. On September 3, a blast at the rally of the Baloch National Party killed 11 people and injured over 40.