Rajasthan: Woman throws boiling hot oil and water on sleeping husband, had searched ways to kill him on YouTube

A terrifying incident has come to light in Ram Nagar colony of the Bhawani Mandi police station area in Jhalawar, Rajasthan where a wife boiling hot oil and water on her sleeping husband at night. As per reports, victim husband Manish Rathore was sleeping in his room on Thursday (19th June) night when her his wife Saroj Rathore entered his room and splashed boiling hot oil on him. She even locked him inside the room to prevent him from coming out and seeking help. The YouTube search history of the last few days on the wife’s phone revealed that she has been looking for ways to kill her husband.

The husband sustained severe burn injuries and was taken to the Community Health Centre by his family the next morning from where he was referred to District hospital for treatment. Head Constable, Sher Singh, confirmed that a complaint has been filed in connection with the incident by the victim’s brother Jitendra Singh Rathore, who said that his brother works as a labourer to maintain his family.

The victim said that he had no dispute with his wife. He alleged that she wanted him to register his house in her name and buy her silver jewellery. The victim’s family alleged that the wife was having an affair with their tenant. The couple has four children and has been married for 15 years.