Semiconductor packaging units currently under development in India will produce 24 billion chips per year, said a senior IT ministry official on Thursday. Amitesh Sinha, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Electronics and IT and India Semiconductor Mission CEO, added that the fab plant of Tata will also produce 50,000 wafer per month.

He added that there are more proposals for setting up semiconductor plants, many of which will be approved in future. He said that India is going to be a long-term player in the semiconductor space.

Speaking at an event organised by Germany-based applied research organisation Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Sinha said, “Tata fab is going to produce 50,000 wafers per month. The other 5 packaging units are going to produce 24 billion chips per annum. There are many more proposals under appraisal. So in near future you will see lot of approvals coming up.”

Notably, Tata Electronics is setting up a chip fabrication unit in Dholera in Gujarat. The company is also building a greenfield semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam. Apart from that, Micron Technology is setting up a semiconductor unit in Gujarat’s Sanand, CG Power is setting up a unit in Gujarat’s Sanand, Kaynes Semicon is also building a plant in Sanand, and HCL in partnership with Foxconn will be setting up a plant in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this year, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the first made-in-India memory chip will roll out from the Micron plant in Gujarat by the end of the year. The Tata plant in Assam is also expected to start production by the end of 2025.