Friday, July 18, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUnion Cabinet approves a new semiconductor manufacturing plant by HCL and Foxconn at Jewar...
Economy and FinanceGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Union Cabinet approves a new semiconductor manufacturing plant by HCL and Foxconn at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, the sixth unit in the country to make wafers and chips

Already five semiconductor units are in advanced stages of construction. With this sixth unit, Bharat moves forward in its journey to develop the strategically vital semiconductor industry.

ANI

In a significant stride for India’s semiconductor ambitions, the government has approved a new semiconductor manufacturing unit with a financial outlay of Rs3,706 crore.

This facility will be established near Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar Airport through a joint venture between the HCL Group and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn. The sixth unit is expected to generate employment for around 2,000 people and will help significantly in strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

The unit at Jewar will have 20,000 wafers per month capacity, and the chips 36 million (3.6 crore) per month, the minister said.

This project aligns with the goals of the India Semiconductor Mission, which aims to incentivize the development of a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem within the country. The mission supports various facets of semiconductor manufacturing, including fabs for silicon, displays, compound semiconductors, as well as packaging and design. The Union Cabinet has committed a total of Rs76,000 crore for the development of a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem in 2021.

The HCL-Foxconn venture is the latest addition to India’s burgeoning semiconductor landscape. Previously, five other significant projects have been approved.

Micron Technology is setting up a Rs22,516 crore unit in Sanand, Gujarat, in June 2023, providing 50 per cent fiscal support on pari-passu basis.

Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) and Powerchip are collaborating on a Rs91,000 crore fab in Dholera, with production expected to commence by 2026. Tata Electronics is also establishing a Rs27,000 crore assembly and test facility in Assam, slated to be operational by mid-2025.

A joint venture between CG Power, Renesas, and Stars Microelectronics is developing an OSAT facility in Sanand, with pilot production expected by July 2025.

Lastly, Kaynes Semicon received approval for a Rs3,300 crore chip unit, also in Sanand.

This series of approvals underscores the Indian government’s proactive approach to fostering a robust and self-reliant semiconductor industry, attracting substantial domestic and international investment and paving the way for technological advancement and economic growth.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pahalgam terror attack: US Govt designates Pakistani terror group Laskhar’s offshoot TRF a ‘foreign terrorist organisation’

OpIndia Staff -

ECI exposes Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders for fake claims of voter fraud in Bihar through SIR, debunks Ajit Anjum’s viral video as misinformation

OpIndia Staff -

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited receives first set of wing assemblies for Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A made by Larsen and Toubro

ANI -

From giving HIV-infected injections to assault: 10 cases of forced conversion of Hindu transgenders by Muslim transgenders from different states of India

पूजा राणा -

Kerala govt allows euthanasia of stray dogs with diseases as rabies cases across the state cause concern

OpIndia Staff -

The unheard screams: First Yazidi genocide, now Druze facing annihilation in Syria’s killing fields, how many minorities have to go extinct before the world...

Balendu Singh Angad -

Lured using Hindu name, attempt to sell in Saudi Arabia and conversion to Islam, gangraped on refusal: How a Karnataka woman was trapped by...

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Muslim mob attacks police team during eviction drive in Paikan Reserve Forest; 1 killed and several injured after police retaliate

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh govt spent 10 Crores on Hindi medium MBBS, books found using English terms, zero students appeared for exams in Hindi

Chandrani Das -

UK: Labour government plans to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 ahead of the next general elections

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com