‘No proper hygiene being maintained in judicial custody, victim not feeling well, denied access to basic rights’: Lawyer of 22-year-old Hindu girl

On Monday (2nd June), the lawyer of 22-year-old Hindu influencer Sharmishta Panoli narrated about the grim condition of the victim in judicial custody.

For the unversed, the Kolkata police had arrested Sharmishta from Gurgaon over an Instagram video against Pakistan, which ended up offending ‘Indian Muslims.’

On Saturday (31st May), a court in Alipore (Kolkata) rejected the bail application of Sharmistha Panoli. The court turned down the request for ‘police custody’ and sent the victim to 14 days in judicial custody instead.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Influencer Sharmishta Panoli's Advocate Md Samimuddin says, "We are trying our best to get her out of jail before June 13. We will sit down on the matter today and discuss it. We will take a call in one or two days about what we will do… She is… pic.twitter.com/rzKheTXJl6 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2025

While narrating her ordeal, the lawyer of Sharmishta Panoli said, “Proper hygiene is not being maintained at the Alipore women correctional home), and she is not feeling well. She has kidney stones.”

“She has not been given access to newspapers and magazines. Today we have filed a petition in the court so that she gets access to her basic rights…Sharmistha is innocent,” he added.

The lawyer informed that all efforts are being made to ensure the release of the 22-year-old girl from judicial custody, earlier than 13th June 2025.