Major Maroof Raza (Retd.), one of India’s most respected strategic affairs experts, defence commentators, and a familiar face on national television, passed away today at the age of 66. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram following a prolonged battle with serious health issues, including cancer and a severe lung infection that had placed him in critical care and on life support in recent days.

A funeral service is scheduled for tomorrow, February 27, 2026, at Anjuman Baghiya, Sector 56, Gurugram, followed by a military memorial service at the same venue.

Major Maroof Raza is survived by his family and leaves behind a legacy of integrity, scholarship, and unwavering commitment to India’s security discourse.

Born in 1959, Maroof Raza was an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College in Delhi and pursued advanced studies with an M.A. in War Studies from King’s College London and an M.Phil in International Relations from Cambridge University. Commissioned into The Grenadiers Regiment of the Indian Army in 1980, he gained extensive operational experience in counter-insurgency operations, particularly in Northeast India.

After retiring from the Army, Raza emerged as a leading voice on national security, geopolitics, Indo-Pak relations, and military strategy. He served as Consulting Editor for Strategic Affairs at Times Now, where he provided measured, insightful analysis on complex defence matters for over two decades. He was also the Editor-at-Large of Fauji India Magazine. His calm demeanour, deep knowledge, and ability to explain intricate strategic issues in simple terms earned him widespread respect across media, academia, and policy circles.

Raza authored several works, including the notable book Kashmir’s Untold Story: Declassified, which contributed significantly to public debates on Jammu & Kashmir and India’s military policies. He was also recognised for his pioneering efforts in military journalism, including the award-winning series Line of Duty, India’s first military reality documentary.