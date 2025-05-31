Suvendu Adhikari slams Kolkata police over arrest of 22-year-old Hindu girl, says no action against TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Saayoni Ghosh and Firhad Hakim despite multiple FIRs

On Saturday (31st May), West Bengal BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Kolkata police over the arrest of 22-year-old Hindu influencer Sharmistha.

For the unversed, the Kolkata police had arrested the victim from Gurgaon over an Instagram video against Pakistan, which ended up offending ‘Indian Muslims.’

While speaking about the matter, Adhikari stated, “The action is only taken against Sanatanis. Everyone here has a licence to abuse Sanatan Dharma…This is appeasement politics.”

#WATCH | Kolkata | On Instagram Influencer Sharmishta Panoli's arrest, West Bengal assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, "FIR was filed against Mahua Moitra also. She made derogatory comments about Goddess Kali. Was any action taken? What did their (TMC) MP, Saayoni… pic.twitter.com/Pc5xDeQU2p — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025

He pointed out the glaring hypocrisy of Kolkata police, highlighting how multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against ruling Trinamool Congress leaders but no action was taken against them for their anti-Hindu posts.

“FIR was filed against Mahua Moitra also. She made derogatory comments about Goddess Kali. Was any action taken? What did their (TMC) MP, Saayoni Ghosh, post regarding Mahadev? Was any action taken? There have been so many FIRs against Firhad Hakim, but there has been no action,” Suvendu Adhikari highlighted.

On Saturday (31st May), a court in Alipore (Kolkata) rejected the bail application of Sharmistha Panoli. The court turned down the request for ‘police custody’ and sent the victim to 14 days in judicial custody instead.