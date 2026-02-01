The central government on Sunday (1st February) announced a new high-powered committee called the Education to Employment and Enterprises Standing Committee, which will help improve job prospects and prepare the Indian workforce for the future. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared this while presenting the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament. She said it’ll zero in on the services sector, which she sees as a huge engine for growth.

The committee will work on improving employment outcomes and analysing the impact of new technologies such as artificial intelligence on employment in India. The plan is to provide a smooth transition from education to employment for the youth of India.

I propose to set up a High-Powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee to recommend measures that focus on the Services Sector as a core driver of #Viksit Bharat



This will make us a global leader in services, with a 🔟% global share by 2047. The Committee… pic.twitter.com/eoXYEuWeBP — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2026

Services sector to be the growth engine

In her budget speech, the Finance Minister said that the services sector is an important driver of the economy. She said that the new standing committee will make recommendations with a special emphasis on services, which can help India become a leader in the world.

Sitharaman said that India is targeting a 10% share of the global services market by 2047. According to her, the committee will identify areas where growth can be increased, jobs can be generated, and exports can be raised. This will help India become an important player in the global economy.

Studying impact of AI and New Technologies

A major task of the committee will be to assess how new technologies, including AI, are affecting the labour market. Sitharaman said automation and digital tools are changing the nature of work, and it is important to understand what skills will be needed in the future.

Based on its findings, the committee will recommend steps to ensure that workers are trained and ready to adapt to these changes. “They will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements and propose measures accordingly,” the Finance Minister said.

New skill pathways for young Indians

The Finance Minister also emphasised the importance of developing varied and competent career opportunities for the youth. In this regard, the government will launch focused interventions to make education and training programs more aligned with new job opportunities.

One key focus area will be allied health professions. Sitharaman announced that existing institutions for allied health professionals will be upgraded, and new institutions will be set up in both government and private sectors. These will cover 10 selected fields, including Optometry, Radiology, Anaesthesia, Operating Theatre Technology, Applied Psychology, and Behavioural Health.

According to the Finance Minister, this will enable the addition of one lakh allied health professionals in the next five years. This will not only generate employment opportunities but also cater to the growing demand for healthcare services in the country.

By focusing on services, skills, and future technologies, the government is hopeful that it will help India develop a workforce that is ready for the economy of tomorrow.