Following the resignation of the City magistrate, Alankar Agnihotri, in Bareilly, a senior tax officer, Prashant Kumar Singh, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner in the State Tax Department in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has resigned from his post on Tuesday, 27th January, by saying he could no longer continue in office while staying true to his conscience.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: GST Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh says, "I have resigned in support of the government, in support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in support of the Home Minister, in support of the constitution of… pic.twitter.com/d9pS4li7ig — IANS (@ians_india) January 27, 2026

Singh sent his resignation to the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. In his two-page letter, he made it clear that he made this decision in support of CM Yogi Adityanath. Soon after resigning, he called his wife and broke down in tears during the conversation. He said “hello… I have resigned. I can’t bear it anymore.” He told her he had not slept properly for the past two nights and said he could not take the pressure any longer.

In his letter, Singh said his decision was linked to recent public remarks made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Singh described these comments as indecent and baseless.

He wrote that such statements, made openly from public platforms, are not just an attack on individuals but a direct attack on the country’s democratic structure, Constitution, and the public mandate. According to him, attacking elected leaders in this way spreads hatred and creates unrest in society.

Explaining his stand, Singh said that a government job is not only about moving files or collecting revenue. He said that those who draw their salaries from the state also bear a responsibility to protect the dignity of the system and the leadership they serve under. “We must repay those whose salt we eat,” he wrote, adding that staying silent in such a situation was against his self-respect.

Singh also stressed that he could not work like a “salaried robot.” He said that even though he was an officer, he was first a citizen, a father, and a human being. He clarified that his resignation was not due to any pressure, orders from above, or political benefit. The step was guided only by his conscience, he said.

In the letter, he stated that Yogi Adityanath is the democratically elected head of the state and that he could not accept any form of disrespect towards him under any circumstances. The resignation has since drawn attention across Uttar Pradesh.

GST officer faces investigation over alleged use of forged disability certificate

According to the official order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on 26 January, Prashant Kumar Singh was prima facie found guilty of indiscipline. The order was based on a report submitted by the district magistrate.

Furthermore, a complaint accusing Singh of using a fake disability to secure a government job was lodged by his elder brother, Dr Vishwajeet Singh. Further enquiry into the matter has been initiated.

According to Dr Vishwajeet Singh, he raised the concern earlier as well, in August 2021, and claimed to have formally requested a re-examination of the certificate. In a statement, he alleged that Prashant Singh was called twice to appear before the medical board, but he failed to do so.

In another letter to the Chief Minister’s Office, he urged a fresh investigation into the disability certificate and suggested that Prashant Singh might have resigned to avoid scrutiny.