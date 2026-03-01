On 28th February, an 8-year-old schoolgirl was crushed to death after falling through a broken iron sheet in the floor of a running school bus in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The tragic incident triggered outrage among villagers. They accused the school management and transport authorities of gross negligence.

What happened

The deceased child has been identified as Ananya. She was a UKG student at Mount International School. She was returning home with her elder brother, Golu, on Saturday afternoon after school hours. The bus, reportedly carrying around 50 children, was passing through the Dholna area near Nagla Sadhu when it hit a speed breaker.

According to media reports, the bus jolted, and a portion of the already damaged floor gave way. Ananya slipped through the broken section and fell directly under the rear wheel. She was crushed to death on the spot.

Her brother reportedly screamed on seeing his sister falling through the hole, “Uncle, stop the bus, my sister has fallen.” The driver stopped the vehicle, placed the grievously injured child on a seat, thinking she was just injured, and warned the boy not to inform anyone about what had happened.

Villagers told the media that instead of immediately informing the family about the fatal accident, the driver told the father that the child had merely suffered injuries. When locals realised the gravity of the situation, the driver attempted to flee. Villagers chased the bus for nearly two kilometres and apprehended him near Malsai crossing.

Police statement and action

In a statement, Kasganj Police said that on 28th February 2026, a school bus travelling from Dadon in Aligarh through the Dholna area of Kasganj reported the death of a girl who fell through a broken floor inside the bus. Police reached the spot, seized the vehicle, and sent the body for postmortem. Necessary legal action is being undertaken at the police station level.

As per media reports, an FIR has been registered against the school administration based on father’s complaint.

The ARTO Enforcement officer stated that the bus registration was in Kasganj district. The fitness certificate had been issued 11 months ago, but the permit and insurance had not been renewed and had expired. Action will be taken to cancel the registration.

Protest by villagers

Angered villagers blocked the Chharra Kasganj road for nearly two hours, placing the bus diagonally across the road and demanding strict action. Police from Gangiri, Chharra and Dadon police stations reached the spot and pacified the crowd after assuring stringent action.

The child’s body has been sent for postmortem. Probe underway.