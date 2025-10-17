In a major success in crackdowns against counterfeit currency notes, police in Murshidabad district have seized more than ₹8 lakh in counterfeit Indian currency notes and arrested five individuals from neighbouring Malda district in two separate operations within days this week. The recoveries took place in Shamsherganj area, raising concerns about cross-border smuggling and distribution networks.

First Seizure: ₹2 Lakh in Fake Notes at Dhuliyan Ganga Ghat

On October 12, 2025, officers from Shamsherganj Police Station acted on intelligence and arrested two suspects in the Dhuliyan Ganga Ghat (also referred to as Kalabagan Ghat) area. The detainees, identified as Taimur Sheikh, 50, and Farida Bibi, 38, both residents of Hajipur under Vaishnavnagar Police Station in Malda district, were found in possession of approximately ₹1,99,500 in counterfeit notes.

Police stated that the recovered amount indicates involvement in a broader counterfeit operation, with preliminary probes suggesting the notes were illegally smuggled from border areas. The duo allegedly planned to circulate the fake notes in local markets. Following the arrest, patrols were intensified, and the local administration ramped up monitoring of markets and public spaces.

The accused were produced in court on October 13, where investigations continue to uncover accomplices and the network’s extent. Authorities appealed to the public to report suspicious currency, emphasizing awareness as key to curbing such crimes.

Second Seizure: ₹6 Lakh in Fake 500-Rupee Notes Near Tarapur Hospital

Just days later, on the night of October 15, 2025, Shamsherganj police conducted another raid based on a secret tip-off, this time in the area adjacent to Tarapur Hospital. Three individuals were detained while suspiciously loitering, identified as Mariyam Bibi, Khabir Sekh, and Belal Hossain, all hailing from the Vaishnavnagar area in Malda.

A search yielded ₹6 lakh in counterfeit ₹500 notes, which police believe were en-route from Malda for distribution across various districts in South Bengal. Mariyam Bibi is suspected of being a key trafficker in the operation, channelling the fake notes through South Bengal networks.

At a press conference at the Samsherganj police station, Soumyajit Barua, the Additional Superintendent of Police of the Jangipur district police, stated that these counterfeit notes were being brought from Vaishnabnagar in Maldah. Efforts are underway to find out where they were being taken by interrogating the arrested individuals.

On October 16, the trio was presented in Jangipur Court, with police seeking custody of seven days for further probing.

The police are now trying to determine who else is involved in this racket. The arrested accused are being interrogated to uncover their accomplices and network.