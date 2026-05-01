West Bengal: Psephologist Pradeep Gupta, who runs ‘Axis My India’, narrates how Mamata govt arrested his team members for carrying out surveys

Pradeep Gupta, the founder of ‘Axis My India’ market research company, has recently revealed that the Mamata government in West Bengal arrested his team members for conducting a survey.

While speaking to controversial ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai (whose wife Sagarika Ghose is a TMC MP), he narrated, “We have been doing surveys 4 months back and that too non-political surveys… Non-political survey and yet our people have been sent to jail.”

“And I have taken up this matter with the Calcutta High Court. And they have given a verdict also. Our people have spent 21 days there,” the psephologist lamented.

TMC govt was throwing people in jail for even doing non-political surveys!



This is a big expose from Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta



His employees spent 21 days in jail and were only saved after the High Court intervened



And watch how Rajdeep shamelessly just listens to it with… pic.twitter.com/0CeWrmfk64 — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) April 30, 2026

He has decided not to release the exit poll for the 2026 West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election and highlighted an atmosphere of fear in the State.

Pradeep Gupta informed NDTV, “We saw that when 70 to 80 per cent of people are not ready to talk to us. So the methodology of our sampling process is not working properly. So we have now decided that it would be better in such a situation that the poll is not announced. They will not tell you at all. They look at the camera people and then there will be trouble…There is such an atmosphere of fear.”